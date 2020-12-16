Helping our neighbors

Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries and The Salvation Army are on track to meet their Christmas Kettle Campaign goal.
As of Saturday, Dec. 5, COM executive director Micah Titterington said $6,732.37. has been deposited into the red kettles scattered around various businesses and grocery stores.
This year’s goal is $28,000. Titterington said bell ringing will continue through at least Christmas Eve.
“Things are going good. We’re not too far off from where we want to be,” he said.
According to a COM news release, money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs including rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more throughout the year.
In 2020, COM used this funding to assist 197 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release stated.
Titterington said those needs have been made even more apparent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lots of people have been struggling this year,” he said. “I think in July we really saw the impact, because in the spring, people had different federal and state stimulus, but by July, a lot of that ended or was used up. We have since seen an increase in numbers for the food pantry.”
Titterington said COM is continuing to recruit volunteers to ring the bells at Bolivar’s Wal-Mart and Wood’s Supermarket. Those interested may sign up for shifts on COM’s website.
“Like everything else this year, recruiting has been very different,” he said. “We’ve had challenges recruiting bell ringers, because the in-person events in the fall are where we usually recruit. Now, we’ve had to rely on word of mouth and social media.”
Titterington said the organization has even had people sign up, only to find themselves needing to quarantine.
Right now, the biggest thing is that we still need people to volunteer for shifts to help us reach our goal, he said.
Volunteers can register online and even donate at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
Other ways to help COM online include shopping at Walmart.com, which allows shoppers to round up their total to the nearest dollar, with the change going to COM’s efforts.
Amazon also includes COM as a donation option through its Amazon Smile website, he said.
Visit smile.amazon.com to select an organization to receive donations through your purchases.
“I think this year, we’re seeing more people shopping online and less foot traffic,” he said. “But for us, it’s still important to help our neighbors.”
