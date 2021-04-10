Here to help

Polk County Community Connections will use a $10,000 grant to help aid its community.
The organization is a collective partnership of more than 200 agencies, schools, healthcare providers, faith-based organizations, chambers of commerce and community volunteers, according to its website.
For 23 years, the nonprofit has worked to “connect those who need help with those who can help,” its website states. It currently maintains an informational HelpSite website and other community outreach efforts to accomplish that goal.
Those efforts, however, have fallen behind.
In January, the Bolivar Area Community Foundation applied for a Coover Foundation grant, asking that it be administered by Polk County Community Connections.
“Currently their informational HelpSite website where people can access community information is not up to date,” BACF president Kelly Parson said in the application. “Social media and mass media information is provided in-kind on a volunteer basis and the overall community resource directory, which is a guide to community services, is no longer online or in print.”
The funding request would support Community Connection’s ongoing all-volunteer work to unite providers, identify and meet needs as a coalition and educate the community on available resources, Parson said. But, there are also needs more specific to healthcare workers, Parson added.
“Secondly, because they represent a coalition of community providers, many as frontline workers during the COVID pandemic, Community Connections would like to address the needs of these workers,” Parson said. “Community Connections has the ability to work with each group to identify needs to help these workers and providers to eventually transition back to pre-COVID operations.”
The funding will help the coalition collaborate with each group to pinpoint the needs of these workers and volunteers and then provide resources, such as grief support and counseling, according to a Coover Foundation grant news release.
Micah Titterington, president of of the Community Connections board, told the BH-FP via email Friday, April 9, the organization is currently exploring ways it can “better serve the community and our members, and this grant will help us better meet our community's needs as we continue to deal with the pandemic.”
“We are working on upgrading our website to better serve as a resource for the community to learn about the many different agencies and organizations that provide services across our six pillars of health (physical, social, mental, economic, spiritual, and educational),” Titterington said. “We are also using the funding to help us create the internal infrastructure needed to better pull various agencies together to collaborate on some of our county's toughest problems. Finally, as needs arise from our frontline workers, such as with the upcoming COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic on April 13-14, we can stand ready to support those efforts based on the needs those workers bring to us.”
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks manages the Coover grantmaking program and opened this year’s grant round to its 52 affiliate foundations for proposals to support community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the release stated. A total of $300,000 was awarded to 30 CFO affiliate foundations.
According to the release, the grants are made possible by the CFO’s partnership with the Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Co. The foundation was created by Julia Dorothy Coover, a longtime Commerce Bank employee, in honor of her late husband. Since its partnership with the CFO began in 2002, the Coover grantmaking program has awarded more than $7.1 million across the Ozarks, the release stated.
“The nonprofit community has worked tirelessly over the past year to help residents cope with the wide range of issues created by the pandemic,” Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Co., said in the release. “We are pleased to work with CFO Affiliate leaders who are well positioned to identify local needs and the organizations responding to them.”
Parson said in his letter he’s confident in Community Connection’s plans.
The board will be available for oversight, monthly meetings and support and look forward to partnering with Polk County Community Connections, he said.
“There is no other organization in Polk County that has done as much to unite organizations, educate the public, form partnerships and eliminate duplication of services to better serve our residents than Polk County Community Connections,” Parson said. “They are the go-to resource and quite frankly, have done all of this on a volunteer basis and with little funds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.