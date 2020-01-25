‘Here to serve’

Missionary. Minister. Pastor.
As he begins his first full year in a new role, Bolivar City Fire Department’s top leader Brent Watkins believes those job titles describe his position just as well as chief.
The 20-year veteran, who first joined BCFD as a volunteer in July 1999, is clear about his focus as chief.
“I look at this as a ministry,” he said. “That’s my goal — that Christ is evident in my life.”
Watkins, who also works as the city’s emergency management director and is an elected member of Polk County’s E-911 board, said he never dreamed he would have a career in the fire service.
After graduating from Southwest Baptist University in 1998 with a religious education bachelor’s degree, he began working in Pike Auditorium on the campus, a job in line with a plan he’d made for his life years ago.
“Very early on, even as a kid, I was going on mission trips,” Watkins said. “I wanted to be in ministry.”
When he first joined BCFD after volunteering with the Pittsburg Fire Department in Hickory County for a short time, Watkins said he was simply “doing something I thought was really cool and earning a little extra money.”
He said he had no prior training or experience as a firefighter.
“I walked in as green as green can be,” Watkins said with a laugh. “I just thought it’d be fun.”
However, with two decades of training, work and leadership under his belt, he now views the fire service as far more than just fun.
It’s his calling.
“It’s funny how God works,” he said. “God opened and closed different doors for different reasons. Instead of working at a church and having a congregation to work with and take care of, I look at Bolivar as my ministry opportunity.”
In whatever job he’s doing, Watkins said he’s “taking care of the people.”
“It’s not in a spiritual essence, but I’m still helping to meet needs in crisis times and taking care of them,” he said. “We don’t give God credit. ... You never know how God’s going to say, ‘No, this is how I need you to minister to people.’ … I never saw this as a path, but God defines our ministry, not us.”
In 2009, after 10 years of volunteering, Watkins started working part-time for the department thanks to grant funding.
“It included some admin stuff, and it included some retention stuff,” he said.
Soon, BCFD evolved into an entirely new department.
By 2012, Watkins became a full-time employee for the city, splitting his time as BCFD’s deputy chief under then-chief Jim Ludden and city emergency management director.
“At that time, the fire department was only Jim, me part-time and three others full-time,” he said. “In 2014, we got the (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant, and our world changed.”
Thanks to the grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Watkins said BCFD took on a “whole different business model,” becoming a combined career and volunteer department.
“It really changed how we were able to serve our community,” he said.
During his tenure, the fire department has also seen a move into the Public Safety Center on East Walnut Street and the purchase of new fire apparatus.
The department also recently saw a change in its ISO rating, improving from Class 3 to Class 2 following an assessment in 2018, a project several years in the making, according to previous coverage.
Becoming chief
Watkins was hired as chief in September, six months after Ludden stepped down.
According to previous coverage, Watkins was one of eight applicants. He was interim chief during the hiring process.
“It’s truly an example of following God’s will for your life,” he said.
Watkins keeps his answer simple when talking about the best part of the job.
“Just serving the community, it truly is,” he said.
And, Watkins said it’s not just about him helping the city’s residents.
From teaching safety at local schools to serving a Thanksgiving meal to those in need, he said his staff regularly gives back.
“Working with the men and women of the department, there’s so many times, especially the past year in this transition time, they’ve just stepped up,” he said. “I mean, I’ve just been so proud of them and their service. I am honored to work with these men and women.”
He said his best days come when he sees his team succeed.
“When the training, planning, policies, everything that goes into it works out,” he said. “When we can minimize the impact to those we are trying to serve.”
Watkins is quick to note it’s not always easy to work in the fire service.
Over the years, he said, he’s experienced calls that still affect him.
“Being part of the community is being in the community,” he said. “And when the community hurts, it makes some of these calls a lot harder.”
Adding he didn’t want to think back on the hard calls, Watkins said the job “takes a toll on you personally.”
“Not only is this job physically demanding, it’s also very mentally demanding,” he said. “I think one of my big things is making sure that we are taking care of our staff in the mental aspect of this job. I’ve seen lots of people walk away because they’re done.”
In fact, Watkins said one of the biggest killers of firefighters is suicide.
With that knowledge in mind, he again views his role as chief as a ministry.
“I want to make sure I’m here and serving them so they can serve the community,” Watkins said. “One of my jobs, and I take it very seriously, is to provide the resources to see they are taken care of.”
Serving together
Watkins’ theme of service moves beyond his staff and his immediate community. He said he hopes to serve other area fire departments, as well.
“I’m truly humbled to work with other departments,” he said. “As the Bolivar fire department, we are blessed with some resources and staffing. Within certain parameters, we want to help somebody else out.”
He said all local fire departments, full-time or volunteer, impact their communities.
“Whether it looks a little different, whether you do it as a career or a volunteer, we are all here to serve,” he said.
Because crews from different fire districts “all go to the same calls and the same scenes,” Watkins said “teamwork and working together is so important.”
It’s essential for crews to work together, because Polk County’s firefighters are doing the same job as those in other counties but with fewer resources, he said.
That’s why volunteers are important, even for Bolivar City Fire, Watkins said.
“We’re a full-time department, but we need reserves and volunteers and rely on them,” he said. “With four or five people on shift, we can’t do everything we need to do on a fire call.”
Watkins said his crews “rely on our brothers and sisters in Morrisville, Central Polk County, Humansville, Pleasant Hope, the whole county.”
“We rely on them just as much,” he said. “Come a big fire, none of us have the numbers to do it ourselves. We have to be part of the team and train together.”
Looking ahead, Watkins said he doesn’t anticipate any “big, drastic changes” on the horizon for BCFD.
“Because I was the deputy chief for the past years, a lot of the direction we were going, I was a part of,” he said.
While he said he may tweak some department policies and procedures, BCFD’s overriding goal — to serve — remains constant.
“Our mission statement,” he said, “I was around when we developed that, and I still truly believe in that. Our family helping to serve and protect the lives and property of your family. To me, that’s a natural extension of how I see my role here. And what I see as our department’s purpose here. It’s to serve.”
