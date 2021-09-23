J.J. Hickle realized a dream on Saturday, Sept. 18, by winning one of the biggest events in winged sprint car racing.
According to a speedway news release, ASCS national-tour rookie Hickle of Quilcene, Washington, took over the lead with eight laps remaining. He then went on to win the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series feature at the 11th annual Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin Memorial.
In the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Series portion of the action at Lucas Oil Speedway, the release added, Wesley Smith of Springfield used a late pass to take home the $3,077 first prize for the wingless series.
A big crowd watched the final night of the event, the release said, which pays tribute to the legacy of Hockett from Warsaw, who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief McMillin was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.
Hickle was making his first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway at the Hockett and McMillin Memorial, and it proved to be a valuable one, the release said, as he took home $10,000 and one of the biggest sprint-car wins in the sport.
Hickle beat Roger Crockett, who led much of the race before Hickle wrestled command away.
“Man, this is awesome,” Hickle said, per the release. “Jesse Hockett is a guy I really looked up to. Roger Crockett is a guy who’s been beating me my whole life. I can’t thank my team enough and everybody who gives me this opportunity.”
Hickle led the final eight circuits for his fourth ASCS feature win of the season. He finished .890 seconds in front of Crockett with Scott Bogucki finishing third, Blake Hahn fourth and Moore was fifth, the release said.
Derek Hagar, winner of both preliminary night features, ran in the top five early before fading to 14th. ASCS points leader Blake Hahn was fourth.
Smith uses late pass to earn WAR win
Via the release, the speedway said Wesley Smith of Springfield took over the lead on lap 28 and held on the final two circuits to claim the POWRi WAR 30-lap feature. The Friday-night feature winner finished about three car lengths in front of runner-up Xavier Doney.
“This is our Chili Bowl right here,” an excited Smith said in victory lane, per the release, following his sixth WAR feature win of 2021. “This car was on rails tonight.”
Smith and his crew had to install a new engine after his power plant barely held together to win Friday night’s feature, the release added. That helped set him up with a third-starting position in Saturday’s main event.
Smith won by eight-tenths of a second over Doney, a 15-year-old from Odessa. Wagner finished third with Mario Clouser fading to fourth and Kory Schudy coming home in fifth.
Pro Pulling next
The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals pays its annual visit to Lucas Oil Speedway for a two-day program Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, according to the release.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with pulling set to begin at 7 on Friday, with Saturday's pulling set to begin an hour earlier at 6.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
