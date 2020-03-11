Historic Polk School burns

Susie Maack-Graham described looking Sunday at the still-smoldering remains of the school she spent six years attending as a child as “sickening.”
The Polk School, which Maack-Graham said was built in 1952 and held classes from the 1950s to the 1970s, burned overnight between Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8.
Photos posted to the Polk School Reunion Facebook group show the devastation. Blackened brick walls are surrounded by singed grass. A tall chimney rises above the still-smokey shell.
Commenters lamented the loss.
“It feels like I lost an old friend,” a former student wrote to his classmates, “but I still have you all as good memories.”
Central Polk County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Dickson was not available for comment by press time Tuesday, March 10.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins confirmed the school had burned over the weekend and that the fire was in CPCFD’s district. BCFD responded in mutual aid, he said.
A nighttime photo shared by Polk resident Bobbie Beasley Hawk, who lives near the school, showed a sea of flashing emergency lights as responders swarmed the field around the schoolhouse, trying to put out the blaze.
Sunday’s morning light revealed a new scene.
“It just looked like everything had burned,” Maack-Graham said. “The roof was gone.”
The building had once held three classrooms, an office and a cafeteria, she said.
On a given day when she attended between 1965 and 1971, she estimated about 60 to 70 students attended school there — about 10 to 12 per grade, with two grades per classroom.
There were three teachers, she said.
“It wasn’t huge, but it served a very important purpose at the time,” she said.
Maack-Graham said both of her siblings also attended school there. Her father had been on Bolivar School board and had fought to keep the campus open when it closed in the early 1970s.
She said the building later became an assisted living facility. When that business closed, it fell into disrepair.
Former Polk School students, teachers and parents have held two reunions in Bolivar in recent years, gathering together to share memories of their days in the small schoolhouse.
The last one was in 2018, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“With this happening, it may be time for another one,” Maack-Graham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.