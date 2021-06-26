History repeats itself

Humansville residents may have felt like they had a case of deja vu this week.
Nearly 20 years ago — on May 31, 2002 — 3,200 gallons of gasoline reportedly leaked into the ground at the then-Jump Stop No. 6 gas station at 308 W. Tilden Street in Humansville and entered the city’s sewer system.
Around 180 residents on the south side of town were evacuated from their homes at midnight and housed in the high school gym as emergency responders, local environmental contractors and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources descended on the city in an effort to stop the leak and remove the gasoline and fumes from the sewer system, per previous coverage.
On Tuesday, June 22, history, in many ways, repeated itself.
As gasoline vapors entered the city’s sewer system that morning, residents on the south side of Humansville were again forced to leave their homes as crews worked to stop the problem.
Around 100 families were affected by the evacuations, Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
But this time, instead of a new gasoline leak, it appears fumes from the previous spill all those years ago came back to the surface to wreak havoc a second time, Carl Harris, DNR state on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Emergency Response division, said Thursday, June 24.
Harris said a “tightness test” — designed to check the system’s integrity and locate cracks or leaks by testing pressure in the fuel storage system — at the now-Phillips 66 gas station showed “no visible damage to equipment at the station.”
“There is no reason to suspect a current release from the gas station,” he said.
Exploratory drilling in the target area did not show an active gas leak, either, Harris said.
“We bore holes in the suspected area of contamination,” he said. “We were not finding any free product, just vapors.”
Harris said there’s no current liquid fuel spill. He added the gas station has “been very cooperative from the beginning.”
While the incident is still under investigation, Harris said crews now suspect the fumes came from the old spill in 2002. He said of the large amount of gasoline previously spilled, it seems not all was recovered during past cleanup efforts.
A large portion of the original fuel leak was successfully contained in the gas station lot, per previous coverage.
At the time, according to previous coverage, the gas station remained closed as crews excavated and cleaned up the soil around the store. Officials said the contaminated dirt could be hauled away, or they could design an on-site treatment plan.
Harris said situations like this can be “a little bit of a mystery.”
“But those fumes can float up, especially with as much rain as we got in the spring,” he said.
Over time, Harris said, the fumes from remnant gasoline can work through the ground and cause problems.
He said underground fumes can recharge, so the situation requires around-the-clock monitoring.
Currently, crews are continuously venting the city’s sewer lines and monitoring fume levels, Harris said. So far, they’ve maintained safe levels in the sewer pipes, allowing people to return to their homes.
He said crews are also monitoring the city’s wastewater lagoons on the west side of Mo. 13 daily.
So far, Harris said, there’s not been any gasoline in the lagoons.
On Thursday, Humansville Mayor Carl Long said the city’s sewer system is “fine.”
For now, the town’s residents are back in their homes.
While there was still some evidence of the emergency on Thursday — like large equipment surrounding the Phillips 66 gas station and crews from DNR and Environmental Works, an environmental consulting firm out of Springfield, working on site — Long said otherwise, life was back to normal.
At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, Long told the BH-FP “everyone is back home.”
That day, he said Mill Street remained closed as covers were lifted off of the street’s manholes.
In a post on the City of Humansville Facebook page, Long said the gas station was also open for business, but he urged people to “please use caution when in the area.”
Long thanked the community for its patience and encouragement during the emergency.
He specifically credited the efforts of city employees, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and local fire and police departments and sheriff’s offices, as well as “regular citizens who stepped up to help where they were able.”
“We could not have handled this without everyone working together,” Long said.
‘All it takes is a spark’
The full gravity of the incident in Humansville is not lost on Brad Harris, section chief for the DNR Environmental Emergency Response team working on site.
“When you start getting high levels of gasoline vapors in a confined space like a sewer system, it’s a concern,” Brad Harris said Wednesday. “All it takes is a spark, and you could have an explosion, and that’s not good for anybody.”
He said it’s a positive thing that vapors continued to decline through the week.
“Gasoline itself won’t ignite,” he said. “It takes the vapors to ignite, and then gasoline burns as it continues to feed that fire.”
Brad Harris said fuel spills, like the one in 2002, happen for a number of reasons, from overfills to operator errors to mechanical failures.
“I would love to say that it’s very unusual,” he said. “It’s not commonplace, but it happens. It happens all over the state. It happens in small communities. It happens in urban communities. It does occur. … Luckily, there’s a lot more releases of fuel to the environment than there are releases that impact sewer systems.”
On another note, he said there’s a simple way people can combat fumes from sewer lines coming into their homes.
Homeowners often let drains, or P-Traps, dry out over time due to evaporation, he said.
“If you have those drains, those P-Traps, filled with water like they’re supposed to be, that provides a barrier from the odors in the sewer from entering the home,” Brad Harris said. “Many times people say, I smell something in my home. And you might, because you might have a dry P-Trap.”
People should pour a pitcher of water down the various P-Traps in their houses to ensure there’s a barrier between their homes and the sewer system, Brad Harris said.
What happened that day?
Tuesday’s emergency began before 10 a.m. when city maintenance workers found gas fumes in the sewer system as they were installing a drain in someone's driveway, Long said.
Emergency crews began going door to door, alerting residents south of Tilden Street, with the evacuation area expanding throughout the day to encompass the southwest quadrant of the city, Long said.
Responders checked for the presence of vapors at each home, Long said. McClure said the Logan-Rogersville Fire Department hazmat team also assisted.
Witnesses on scene said they could smell the odor of gasoline where crews were working.
Long, who’s the pastor of Humansville’s LIFE Church on Mill Street, encountered gas fumes firsthand in the church building as he gathered supplies for those displaced from their homes.
Twenty-four hours later, Long said he was still ventilating the building in an effort to remove the fumes.
The city opened the community building on the square Tuesday morning for those needing refuge, he said. The American Red Cross also set up in the building to help those displaced by the emergency.
"The front and back doors of the building are open," Long said Tuesday morning during the evacuations. "I'm here now. We'll have water and snacks for everyone soon."
The city also set up an information center in front of Humansville’s Citizens Memorial Hospital clinic to answer questions for those inside the evacuation area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation placed detour signs along Mo. 13 at the Mill Street and Business 13 intersections to help drivers avoid the area of concern, McClure said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Polk County Emergency Management Director Rick Davis said he'd made plans with both Southwest Baptist University and Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar to provide housing if families needed help.
At around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Long said the east side of Garfield Street and the west side of Arthur Street south of Tilden Street, as well as Mill Street to the west side of Tharp Park, remained under an evacuation order.
By midmorning the next day, Long announced that everyone could return home after crews took readings “in the sewer system every hour overnight to make sure our citizens remain safe.”
