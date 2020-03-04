Hitting back

Twenty-five years after his father, a longtime coach, led his team to its only district championship basketball game of his tenure, Fair Play coach Deric Link strode off the court at Southwest Baptist University, hugged his family, and went to be with his players as they celebrated their own district title Friday, March 28.
The Hornets avenged an earlier loss in the season, beating Climax Springs 52-39 in the Class 1 District 7 final to win Link his first district title as a player or coach.
“It’s something that, growing up and my dad being a coach, I was around this my whole life. This is something that’s pretty special to me,” Link said, referring to his father, John. “It doesn’t happen very often.”
Link’s father, whose team lost its district title game, was able to be there for his son’s win.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” the current Coach Link said. “I’m so glad he was able to be here.”
Junior Adrian Hartshorn led both teams with 17 points.
The win also meant a lot for junior Adam Bass, who said the win echoed themes of unfinished business the Hornets have felt all year.
Fair Play lost a 95-90 triple-overtime district quarterfinal thriller to Halfway last year. The Hornets beat the Cardinals 49-42 this year.
“All this week, we’ve said ‘we’ve got to play hard to win,’” Bass said.
Adding fuel to the fire was a 54-36 homecoming loss to Climax Springs earlier this season.
“They came to our place and showed us up,” Bass said. “We figured we’d come back and hit it right back at them.”
The hitting started early, but Fair Play wasn’t able to drive a wedge between the two teams until the second half.
With 5:30 left in the first half, Shuler nailed an open-court layup to give his team a 14-10 advantage. The Hornets hit halftime with just a 15-12 lead.
Tight defense locked down the win, as Fair Play held Climax Springs to just 8 points in the third quarter.
Link credited his point guards with helping the team control the pace.
“Our defensive effort was amazing,” he said. “Anytime you hold a really good team to under 40, and they’re a really good team, that’s impressive.”
Fair Play beat Wheatland 49-43 in the tournament’s first round. Link said all the team’s wins in a challenging district tournament have been a testament to his group’s work ethic.
“We knew coming into this district that these are eight teams that are really competitive with each other,” he said. “Through the course of the season, there wasn’t anybody who was really dominant over anybody else. That’s what makes playoff basketball fun.”
Fair Play faced off with Green Ridge on Tuesday, March 3. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday.
Link said Friday, regardless, he’s satisfied with any opportunity to keep playing.
“It’s a blessing to be able to practice again, and I’m thankful for every opportunity to coach them one more time,” he said.
