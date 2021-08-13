Hitting the bases and the ball

While Bolivar, Fair Play, Pleasant Hope and Halfway will have their varsity baseball seasons in the spring semester, Marion C. Early and Humansville will hit the diamond this fall.
Despite fall baseball not being a regular occurrence for the BH-FP to cover, MCE and Humansville will see time in the paper this semester, with the rest of Polk County’s high schools following in March.
MCE — competition and high expectations
Four years in a row, MCE’s high school baseball team won a district championship, coach Jason Grose said.
However, last year’s team included six seniors who have now graduated, leaving the team on the younger side for the 2021-22 season.
The six seniors who graduated were first team all-state and all-district player Dylan Blehm, first team all-district players Garret Trantham, Ty Haynes, Cam Pyle, John Presley and John Burr.
Of the current seniors, there are first team all-district Hadan Madewell and all-state honorable mention Chance Hampton.
Madewell, shortstop, is a solid player who the team will “rely on more from a pitching perspective,” Grose said. The lineup will also see him in the middle again.
Hampton, Grose said, is both the team’s “leadoff hitter” and “utility player who will play all over the field for us.”
The juniors on the team include pitcher Triston Bruegman and center fielder Isaac Francka.
Bruegman, the coach added, “will likely be our ace on the mound” and catcher, as well. Grose said the student “has the ability to be one of the best players in the area.”
Francka has improved his offensive skills this summer, plus “he’s a great defensive outfielder,” “a great base runner” and “one of our smartest players,” the coach said.
Then there’s outfielder Landen Burrow, pitcher and infielder Jacob Presley, first baseman Colby Pellham, outfielder Garrett Loftis and outfielder and second baseman Ben Lewis, all of whom are sophomores.
Burrow could bat himself toward the top of the lineup, Grose said.
Jacob Presley is a player to be “excited about,” as he could very well “be one the of the best all-around players in the area,” Grose said.
Pellham also could potentially be “a solid player” for the team this season.
Loftis “has a ton of power potential,” but Grose said he “needs to play more baseball and continue to grow.”
Lewis, fast and with developing offense skills, could make a big impact on the team, Grose said.
Then there’s Ian Vance. He’s returning to the team after having moved to Pleasant Hope last August. He is a good pitcher and “a solid defender at second or third.”
All of the players, though, are expected to improve, Grose said. Most will rise in the batting lineup and should “contribute more offensively,” which is where the team needs the most improvement.
With “high expectations,” a faster team and “a deep pitching staff,” Grose believes the team has “the ability to compete against anyone we play.”
And that competition starts against Morrisville at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
Humansville — a taste of success
For the Humansville varsity baseball team, last fall didn’t turn out how coach Phillip Davolt expected it to.
The team had improved in so many ways, including raising its “batting average nearly 100 points,” Davolt said. However, the players “fell short of most of our goals and expectations as a team last spring,” he added.
The disappointment was evident, but Davolt believes the team will step back up and grow its confidence to the level it needs to succeed.
Part of the team’s struggle last year was due to losing four key players. However, this year, the team only lost one senior to graduation — four-time starting letterman Dodge Hogan.
Hogan played as a second baseman, outfielder, as well as pitcher. He even “led (the) team and set a single-season school record” in his runs-batted-in stat, Davolt said.
This year’s seniors on the team include three-time starter lettermen Kooper Bays and Garret Hoelscher, as well as newcomer pitcher and utility player Tyler Ball.
Bays, as well as Hogan, is a second team all-conference and class 1, district 7, all-district team player. As a pitcher, third baseman and center fielder, Bays is one of the team captains.
Davolt said he will “look for him to help lead us again this year, both at the plate and on the mound.”
Each year he has played as a pitcher, Davolt added, he’s had a good fastball. He also knows how to “attack hitters,” too, with “his breaking ball and split-finger changeup” and other various pitching techniques.
Hoelscher, as first and third baseman, will play a major role in the team. Continuously improving his swing, he’s had quite a few “extra-base hits.”
He also has “a high IQ” and is a “heads-up ballplayer with great hands and footwork at both corner infield positions,” Davolt said.
Of the returning players, there are juniors shortstop and pitcher Tucker Ahlers; pitcher, center fielder and infielder Wyatt Foley and outfielder Wyatt Hoss, as well as sophomores pitcher, center fielder and infielder Kade White and outfielder and infielder Waylon Proctor. All of them, Davolt said, are starting lettermen.
Ahlers, he added, is a second team all-conference and class 1, district 7, all-district team player.
The two incoming juniors include pitcher and utility player Wyatt McAntire, as well as out-and-infielder Jarrett Essex.
Of the incoming sophomores, there are pitcher and outfielder Gage Kenney and outfielder Riley Tillery.
Centerfielder, pitcher and third baseman Ty Ahlers; out-and-infielder Kylan Vorwark and outfielders Logan Kendall and Cameron Lynn are the incoming freshmen.
With most of the team’s pitchers returning and “a few more talented arms” joining, Davolt predicts for the players “to be more competitive than we have been in recent years.”
He said the team has a “great group of leaders and captains” who know what needs to be done to succeed.
Their focus, he added, will be to improve “each and every day as individual players and as a team.”
The team has almost taken that leap to compete for conference and district titles, but first it needs “to taste a little bit of that success to gain the confidence” it will take to get there, he said.
In the Morrisville Fall Baseball Tournament on Friday, Aug. 27, the players will have their first chance to taste that success. Gametime is still to be determined.
