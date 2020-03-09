The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry fundraiser for Polk County House of Hope from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20.
The evening will also feature a dessert auction.
To donate a dessert or for more information, call 987-6896 or 777-3229.
All proceeds are set to go to HOH.
The KOC hall is at 1556 Hwy. 32, east of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.