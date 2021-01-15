Holiday bellringing raises nearly $25,000

Bolivar’s Community Outreach Ministries finished just short of its 2020 holiday bellringing goal.
The local nonprofit, which keeps local about 85% of the money donated to the Salvation Army red kettles set up at various businesses during the holidays, raised just under $25,000.
It had set out to raise $28,000.
Still, executive director Micah Titterington said there’s a lot to be thankful for.
Donations go to help local families with needs, such as rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more, throughout the year.
“Thank you to everyone who rang or gave during the 2020 kettle campaign,” he said. “It came with many challenges in light of COVID-19 but was still a success and will help many families in 2021.”
The organization is able to help about 1,000 every year, Titterington previously told the BH-FP, due in part to the funds raised through the kettle drive.
Last year, 478 households came to COM for help for the first time, he said.
Titterington said the amount raised from the kettles was $24,228.07.
That amount is the product of 17 groups and 77 individuals ringing bells outside businesses, culminating in 416 hours of bellringing, he said.
The sum also includes more than $1,000 raised over two nights at Light the Park, which collects voluntary donations from those viewing Christmas light displays at Bolivar’s Dunnegan Memorial Park.
Titterington said the final amount will actually be a bit higher, because the organization also receives a small amount of change from everyone who selects the option to round up their purchases at Walmart.com, and that total hasn’t been calculated yet.
Donations aren’t the only way to help out, Titterington said.
Visit bolivarcom.org/volunteer for more information on how to pitch in.
Warming center open
COM also recently opened a warming center, open daily in its lobby, the organization recently shared on social media.
“Thankfully this winter has been fairly mild so far, however, we do have many individuals experiencing homelessness in our community,” the post states.
The lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays that are not expected to reach a high of 35 degrees.
“We also encourage local churches and other groups to consider offering similar help to our community members in need,” the post states.
