We don’t often take the time to read out of Exodus about the priests’ garments and how those things were to be made. But, that’s what came up in my devotional reading recently. Looking at Exodus 39, you’ll see there the details that God outlines as to how to go about making those things.
And when you read about it, you’re struck by the intricacy of it all and the richness of the colors used. The gold leaf that is twined into the material of blue and purple and scarlet yarns. And then the details of the shoulder pieces, the breastplates, the robes, the coats, the garments, the sashes, the caps, and the turbans. It’s a wonder to picture it all. And these things were what Aaron, and his sons were to wear.
Imagine what it would’ve been like to wear those things. It’d make you feel like you’re something special. That you’ve been elevated and promoted because, after all, you’re the one that’s seen in all this splendor and gloriousness. And you can begin to see yourself not as others are, but as better than them, as superior to them, as someone to be revered because, well, just look at you!
However, there’s one detail in all this not to overlook. In verses 30-31 it says, “They made the plate of the holy crown of pure gold, and wrote on it an inscription, like the engraving of a signet, ‘Holy to the Lord.’ And they tied to it a cord of blue to fasten it on the turban above, as the Lord had commanded Moses.”
It’s important to take note that this gold crown does not praise the priest who wears it. It does not bring honor to the man under the turban that it’s on. It does not confer holiness on the man in the office.
What everyone sees is that; holiness is to the Lord. What a relief for Aaron and the priests! It’s the Lord’s holiness that’s seen and celebrated through this outerwear, and not any mortal man. All the details, all the needlework, all the glory; goes to the Lord! Yet, it’s still a mortal man who’s called to wear all this. But his purpose in doing so is to honor the Lord.
That’s all believers in Jesus as well. According to 1 Peter 2:4-10, we’ve been chosen to be a royal priesthood of believers. We’ve been called out of darkness and into God’s glorious light. And according to Isaiah 61 we’ve been given the finest linen and most glorious robe ever. We’ve been clothed in the garment that covers us and glorifies the Lord. To us has been bestowed the honor of wearing … the robe of Christ’s righteousness! That robe covers our every sin and shame. And that robe is not of our making but has been crafted carefully and lovingly and sacrificially by Jesus Christ. He covers us in such glorious attire, not because we deserve it, but in spite of the fact that we, mere mortal humans, are not worthy of such an honor because of our sin. Yet in His most gracious love and mercy He grants to us the calling, by His gift of faith, of wearing that glorious garment, so all may praise Him.
Pastor Tom Rhodes has been the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church Bolivar since 2013, having served Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Folsom, California, for 10 years. Prior to seminary, he worked in Christian retail and marketing for 20 years.
