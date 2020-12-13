Jack McCrimmon believes you can’t talk about the history of Home Court Advantage without first acknowledging the hard work of those behind it.
The set of Bolivar-based group homes for mentally and behaviorally challenged youth, both male and female and ages 8 to 21, marked its 20th year in Polk County this year.
It held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Dec. 7.
From its employees to its volunteers and board members, McCrimmon said many individuals are responsible for its longevity and success.
“There are a lot of people who have contributed to Home Court being here 20 years,” he said.
In that time, McCrimmon said, Home Court has expanded from one to six locations around the county, including House No. 6, a 10-resident, 4,600 square-feet log cabin, sitting atop a hill, surrounded by acreage and a couple of ponds.
“We started there with a 10-bed facility at 1211 E. Broadway Ave.,” he said. “Six months later, we did Home Court 2, then Home Court 3 six months after that. We obviously got really creative with the names.”
But that growth is indicative, too, of a success rate McCrimmon said the organization has accomplished.
Over 20 years, he estimated about 19,000 kids have gone through Home Court’s behavioral programs.
Many times, he said, kids enter Home Court heavily medicated but still experiencing mental and behavioral issues.
“When they leave here, they might not be on any medication, but they have a great outlook,” he said. “There are several ways you can manage people. You can manage people via chemicals, with drugs. Or, you can manage them with people. You can manage them with love. Our philosophy is to be therapeutic, but in a homey environment, because if the kids feel safe, they tend to let their guard down, and that’s how they grow.”
And McCrimmon said stories of the success of those methods come every day, like the former resident who now works as a case worker for the Missouri Department of Mental Health after graduating college.
“What is success? Success is kids going home or kids moving on to a setting where they are living rather than living off someone else,” he said. “They’re moving on to a place where they advance their lives and are hopeful.”
While that criteria hasn’t changed, McCrimmon said, Home Court’s methods are continually evolving.
Lately, he said, legal changes and experts in the behavioral sciences field have pushed for smaller settings, including therapeutic foster homes. It’s something Home Court Advantage is working on, McCrimmon said.
“We’re still growing. We started with residential treatment facilities. Now, we’re about to branch into therapeutic foster homes, all because we always want to do what’s best for the kid.”
