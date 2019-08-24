Home Court Advantage settles with former resident

A civil suit against Home Court Advantage Inc. and Robert (Jack) McCrimmon for damages resulting from injuries former juvenile resident Michael Busby suffered in 2016 has been dismissed in Polk County Circuit Court after a settlement was reached between the parties.
Home Court Advantage Inc. attorney Charles Zachary Vaughn filed a motion to pass for settlement with 30th Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth V. Rohrs on Tuesday, June 30, and Busby’s attorney Charles Ray Wooten filed the dismissal with prejudice Friday, Aug. 9, according to online court records.
History of case
The civil petition was originally filed Dec. 14, 2017, by Kristine Helen Weingart on behalf of Busby and Amy Legrand, his mother and natural guardian, against Home Court Advantage Inc.
The petition asked for exemplary or punitive damages on three counts — for negligence in care; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; and damages of natural guardian, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
According to the petition, Busby was a resident at Home Court's facility in the 1200 block of East 418th Road when he was "beaten unconscious by (Home Court employee) Via Via Manuma" on July 17, 2016. The petition also states he was kicked in the head by Henry J. Epenesa, who also recorded the incident.
The petition claimed Home Court Advantage was negligent in taking care of Busby, "when it allowed its employees to use excessive force to care for, discipline, redirect and restrain" him.
Previous BH-FP coverage said the petition alleged that as a result of this negligence, Busby suffered injuries to his "body as a whole” and his “entire nervous system," causing him to "suffer limitation of motion." Busby's injuries were listed as "permanent and progressive in nature.”
Count two of the petition alleged Home Court had the responsibility of hiring capable employees and properly training and supervising those employees but was negligent in performing these duties.
The last count of the petition asked for damages for Legrand resulting from any current medical bills and any future medical expenses Busby would incur.
The petition asked for punitive and exemplary damages in excess of $25,000 on each count, according to previous coverage.
Manuma and Epensa each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree assault and failure of mandated reporter to report child abuse, both class A misdemeanors, on April 12, 2018, in Polk County Circuit Court with Associate Circuit Judge James A. Hackett presiding.
Hackett sentenced each defendant to 30 days in jail on both counts but suspended execution of the sentences, placing them on two years probation.
Manuma and Epenesa were also ordered to pay $300 to the county law enforcement restitution fund and to serve 50 hours of community service with a nonprofit organization within 90 days of their sentencings.
Moving forward
While documents providing details of the settlement are sealed, McCrimmon, Home Court Advantage’s director, provided a statement to the BH-FP regarding the case’s outcome.
“I’m beyond stunned by this entire situation, and being as though it took place under the care of Home Court Advantage, I feel deeply responsible,” McCrimmon said via a written statement. “Our HR department takes pride in hiring quality people, and assuring their training is thorough and precise for all levels of our children at Home Court Advantage.“
McCrimmon said HCA recognizes the severity behind this case, which is why he said they have further upgraded both their staff training programs and documentation of each new stage of training. He said they hope the implementation of this training will help to ensure something like this never happens again.
McCrimmon also said HCA has made “advancements to our security systems, and have made the hiring process more extensive and rigorous.”
“Sometimes it’s difficult to understand how stressful and exhausting a position with residential treatment facilities can be until you’re right in the middle of it,” he said. “This is why we offer full counseling services to each of our staff members, free of charge, and easily accessible. I, along with my staff, will do everything in our power to ensure the safety and security of all the children in our care.”
He said HCA strongly encourages the community to contact them at any time with any questions, comments or concerns.
“We greatly appreciate the continued love and support from the community,” he said.
The BH-FP reached out to Wooten, Busby’s attorney, for comment, but as of press time Friday, Aug. 23, no response had been received.
Associate editor Jill Way contributed to this report.
