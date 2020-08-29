Home damaged by fire

Quick thinking by a Bolivar family likely helped save their home from being destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, Aug. 26.
Bolivar City Fire Department Lt. Chris Sidebottom said firefighters were called to the home in the 1100 block of South Lillian Avenue around 7:45 a.m., finding flames extruding from the side and back of the home.
“It was coming up out of a window and lapping up toward the roof,” he said. “There was also a propane tank on the ground we were concerned about.”
Sidebottom said firefighters attacked the blaze from the yard until additional personnel showed up from Morrisville and Central Polk County fire protection districts.
“We were then able to get inside,” he said. “It went pretty well with the help we had.”
No one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters were aided by the fact that the family, who had been home when the fire started, shut the door to the room, containing the blaze, Sidebottom said.
BCFD chief Brent Watkins said the decision may have saved the home. He said firefighters determined the fire started due to electrical issues.
“If you find a fire in your home, it’s important to try to enclose it,” he said.
