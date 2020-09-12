Home damaged by lightning strike, fire

A home north of Bolivar was damaged by fire after it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8.
Central Polk County Fire Protection District chief Robert Dickson said firefighters were called to the address in the 3700 block of South 120th Road around 2 p.m. after neighbors reported seeing lightning strike a home and smoke emerging from the roof.
Responders found a homeowner on the roof spraying water on the fire, which was burning the attic.
Damage was also visible on the roof, he said.
“We were able to get a good attack on it,” Dickson said. “It was a good save.”
No injuries were reported in the fire, he said.
Bolivar City Fire Department, Dunnegan Rural Fire Department and Humansville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
