Home, sweet home

Community members will come together this week to focus on a matter close to home.
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday, May 13, Networking@Noon will feature a panel discussion on the current availability of housing in the area, as well as what the future holds for possible development, expansion and building.
Panelists include Mike Cribbs, DCBC LLC managing member; Kyle Lee, City of Bolivar community development supervisor and building and fire code official; Gail Noggle, Bolivar/Polk County Economic Development Alliance executive director; and Darin Peterson, Century 21 Peterson Real Estate broker.
The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield Ave.
“We know housing plays an important role in the economic development of our community,” Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce president Jennifer Fields said in a news release. “We want businesses to grow in Bolivar and to do that, they need places for their employees to live. Having good, affordable and available housing options is vital to the growth of our community. Come Thursday and be a part of the discussion to see how we can work together to provide viable housing options and attract solid development.”
Panelists will provide information, and there will be time for questions. An $8 lunch from Smith’s Restaurant, including a pork tenderloin sandwich and chips, will be available.
