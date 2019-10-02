This year’s homecoming, Friday, Oct. 4, will see yet another parade, coronation and other festivities to celebrate the Liberators’ game against Union.
Activities Friday include the pep assembly at 1:15 p.m., followed by a parade. The queen coronation is at 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium prior to the football game.
With a 2:30 p.m. lineup, the parade will proceed on the bus lane past the intermediate school at around 2:45 and the primary school at around 2:50 p.m.
A community favorite, the homecoming parade will follow the same route as previous years.
The parade will go on Division Street toward Hartford Avenue, and then head west on Locust Street to First Baptist Church, turning south to the square. The lineup will go around around the square and head north to First Baptist Church on North Main Street, ending on the church’s west side.
The Liberators’ homecoming game against Union kicks off at 7 p.m., and the BHS Hall of Fame inductees are set to be recognized at halftime.
Dressed for the occasion
Students are dressing up in an array of themes this week to prepare for the Liberators’ homecoming parade and game Friday.
Dress-up days started Monday, Sept. 30, with Bolivar students wearing their class shirts. Tuesday, Oct. 1, saw tie-dye shirts on the roster, while Wednesday, Oct. 2, is deemed “Wacky Wednesday.” “Throwback Thursday” follows on Thursday, Oct. 3. Blue and gold is slated for Friday, Oct. 4.
For more information on Bolivar homecoming activities, call the high school at 326-5228.
