A Bolivar home sustained light damage when a fire broke out above a family’s fireplace around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.
Bolivar City Fire Department Chief Brent Watkins said his department responded to a home in the 2000 block of South Colony Circle, where a fire had expanded past the chimney’s firebox and into a blower fan in the brick mantle.
According to online call records, the department was toned at 8:37 p.m. Saturday.
“The homeowners did everything right,” he said. “They had cleaned the flue, but there are still ways it can go bad. Somehow, it got hot enough.”
Watkins said firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the vent box and rolling over the mantle.
He said firefighters were able to ventilate the home.
No one was injured, he said, and the family was able to return to their home that night.
Second fire
Bolivar City firefighters were called to the scene of another house fire on Monday afternoon, Jan. 4.
Watkins said the department was toned at 4:13 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of North Oakland Avenue. The first unit arrived at 4:17 p.m., he said.
“The main room of the house was pretty involved when we arrived on scene with smoke out of doors,” he said.
Watkins said Central Polk County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in mutual aid. Firefighters used water to knock down the blaze, he said.
The room had “heavy damage,” he said, and the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.
The home’s residents were home at the time of the fire, he said, and everyone was able to get out of the house after noticing smoke.
No injuries were reported, he said, and firefighters were able to leave the scene around 6 p.m.
Watkins said the fire was likely electrical.
Safety first
According to the National Fire Protection Association’s website, more home fires occur in winter than in any other season, and one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths involves heating equipment.
The association said homeowners should keep anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source, like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.
Portable generators should be kept outside, away from windows and as far away from homes as possible, the NFPA said.
It’s also important to install carbon monoxide alarms and test them at least once a month, the organization said.
Homeowners should plug only one heat-producing appliance — like a space heater — into an electrical outlet at a time and have a qualified professional clean and inspect their chimneys and vents every year.
According to the NFPA, cooled ashes should be stored in a tightly covered metal container, which should be kept outside at least 10 feet from any nearby buildings.
