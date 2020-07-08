Polk County’s 2020 graduates have experienced an end to their high school careers unlike any other.
They’ve worked hard, passed all the tests and are ready to take on the world. Now it’s time to show our support.
Community members are encouraged to buy advertisements honoring graduates in the upcoming Bolivar Herald-Free Press special section celebrating 2020 graduates from across the county.
The deadline to purchase an ad is Friday, July 10.
Contact Deanna Moore today via phone at 777-9731 or by email at deannam@bolivarmonews.com to honor your favorite grad.
