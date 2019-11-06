Honor lives here.     

Although this will likely come as no surprise to many, there are heroes in our midst.
We find them in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the county.
We find them in humble houses, nestled in the hills and hollers of the Polk County countryside.
We find them with their friends, sharing a laugh at Bolivar’s Disabled American Veterans building or the American Legion Hall.
We find them in aged, black and white photographs in storage boxes, tucked away for safekeeping.
We find them in tattered letters sent home thousands of miles from the front nearly 80 years ago.
We find them in medals displayed proudly in shadow boxes on living room walls.
And, we find them in the pages of the BH-FP’s upcoming special section, which comes out this Saturday, Nov. 9, honoring World War II veterans living in Polk County.
The idea for this special section came from what our editorial staff arguably likes to do best — talk.
After visiting with a WWII veteran who fought with the U.S. Marines in the Pacific — hearing his stories of what he faced during the war and how he overcame to lead a full life — we felt an urgency.
We knew there were more stories of honor and sacrifice, just like his, across Polk County.
But, our fear was those stories were fading fast.
The statistics are staggering.
According to the National WWII Museum website, of the 16 million veterans who served in the conflict in Europe and the Pacific, only around 389,290 remain alive today.
In Missouri, around 8,417 veterans live on to tell their stories.
Every day, the museum website states, 294 veterans who served in World War II die.
And every day, their stories, their memories, their victories, their hardships die with them.
With this knowledge in mind, we knew it was time to act.
Thanks to the help of local organizations, we were able to track down five local veterans willing to tell their tales of heartache, struggle and perseverance.
To take us back in time to better understand their epic fight for freedom.
Their stories are powerful, and their impact has been life-changing for us.
We hope this special section will also be life-changing for you.
Make no mistake, there are heroes in our midst.
Honor lives here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.