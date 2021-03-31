It’s once again time to honor Bolivar’s greatest servants.
Nominations for the annual Bolivar Civic Service Award are being sought for a worthy recipient of the award.
Jody Shelenhamer, chair of the event, asks that all nomination letters be submitted to him by 5 p.m. Monday, April 5. Nominations should be mailed to PO Box 411, Bolivar MO 65613, or dropped off at 333 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
For the last 44 years, the Civic Service Award has been awarded to someone who has been devoted to making the community a better place.
Nominees should reside, work or own a business in Bolivar. Nominations can be based on civic service over the past year and all previous years. Letters should be as detailed as possible in explaining the service, and additional support letters are encouraged.
New nominations are required each year.
Recipients who have received the award within the past five years are not eligible.
The most recent five awards went to Ed and Karen Kurtz, 2019; Sandy Duffield, 2018; Jean Morrow, 2017; Susan Sparks, 2016; and Lee Ann Clark, 2015. A candidate was not selected in 2020.
The award was first presented in 1978 to banking brothers T.H.B and John Dunnegan.
