Honoring their own

After a hard year, fraught with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bolivar City Fire Department took time to honor members of its team with its 2020 annual awards.
According to a social media post, current staff vote on the awards to recognize their peers for their hard work and dedication.
The following firefighters earned top honors:
Lt. Chris Sidebottom, Officer of the Year;
Jose Puente, Firefighter of the Year;
Jacob Gormley, Probationary Firefighter of the Year; and
Duke Jones, High Rise Award, for the firefighter who has shown the most improvement, demonstrated a willingness to learn and has a consistently positive attitude.
Three firefighters — Capt. Jeremiah Archer, firefighter Duke Jones and Capt. Dustin McHaffie — received “Life Save” recognitions.
The unit award went to BCFD’s C Shift, which includes Sidebottom, Puente, Liz Altic, Amanda Beat, TJ Elkins and Chief Brent Watkins.
“While we honor these award winners, every member of BCFD is a valuable part of our family,” Watkins said in the post. “Through each member’s hard work and dedication, especially during this last year, we are living our mission statement: Our family helping to serve and protect the lives and property of your family!”
