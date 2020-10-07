Hope amidst despair

Southwest Baptist University hosted its virtual 2020 Homecoming weekend Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, with alumni celebrating from home.
“We could all use a little hope right now,” Brad Johnson, university relations vice president, said at Southwest Baptist University’s Homecoming Chapel on Friday, Oct. 2, which opened the weekend celebrations.
Other events included a virtual 50-Year Club Reunion; a shoebox parade, featuring a video of shoeboxes decorated as parade floats submitted by alumni, friends and family; a replay of the 2019 Homecoming football game against William Jewell College; and virtual class reunions for members of the classes of 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010, according to a university news release.
Current SBU students had the opportunity to participate in socially distanced, on-campus activities throughout the week, including Dorm Spirit Night, Dinner on the Forum, Ice cream on the Forum, Chick-fil-A Night on the Forum, Trivia Night and the annual fan-favorite Bed Races, the release added.
Ashley Dinwiddie, donor relations director, started off Homecoming Chapel with greetings and introductions. This chapel, and others before it, have been live streamed this semester due to the pandemic. Dinwiddie mentioned how the pandemic actually presents an opportunity to invite people from around the world to participate in this chapel.
“Despite the pandemic, SBU and SWBC alumni who might never be able to attend homecoming can now do so virtually,” Dinwiddie said.
She then went on to introduce the Scowden band, which is an SBU alumni-led worship team featuring Jeremy and Kim Scowden, Richie Shuler and Joey Viggers. Then, she presented Ashton Hensley, an SBU senior majoring in biology, who performed a couple of spoken word presentations.
Dinwiddie ended her introductions with a prayer and let Hensley and the Scowden band follow.
Johnson came onto the stage after Hensley’s second performance.
“Dr. Turner would normally be giving this address to you this morning, to students and to faculty and staff and to alumni, but he is in quarantine due to an external contact, so he is listening from virtual land, wherever that might be,” he said, explaining Turner’s absence.
Johnson continued on with a story of a game he and his son used to play where his son sat on his forearms and acted like he was driving a car. He held his arms out and moved around, describing the driving scenarios he and his son used to conjure up. They would speed up, slow down and make turns throughout this game, and Johnson compared this to life.
“Life is like that a lot of times,” he said, “where we just have to learn to make a shift.”
He explained how people make a lot of shifts throughout their lifetimes. He referenced the students and how they made a shift just by coming from home to SBU and eventually from student to alumni.
“But some of the most challenging shifts that we make in life are the shifts that we make in our minds,” he said.
The pandemic right now is forcing a lot of people to make all kinds of judgment calls, and it’s not easy, he added. Johnson then encouraged listeners to make a conscious shift in the way they are perceiving what is happening to them and around them.
He explained how beneficial it could be to view “the pandemic as an opportunity for God to work in and through us.”
There is a lot of uncertainty and pain surrounding this pandemic, but Johnson encouraged listeners not to “speed through this time of challenge and constraint without allowing it to make you better than you were before.”
He continued on to reference Philippians 1:6 to remind listeners that God is in control of the situation and working in and through people. Listeners should make that perception shift to view these trying times as opportunities. He also referenced Romans 5:3-5 to recognize the shift from suffering, to perseverance, to character and then to hope.
He encouraged listeners to take that character and hope and build a better community, “even if you have to wear a mask.”
“Bearcats,” Johnson said, “the world needs you now more than ever before. And today is a great day to be a Bearcat.”
He challenged past, present and future Bearcats to teach the world how to not only survive but thrive amidst a world-wide pandemic, following with a reference to Joshua 1:9.
He ended his address with a nod to the homecoming festivities and an introduction of Sarah Chipman, who announced the 2020 homecoming court.
Homecoming court
During the event, Cooper Locke of Stockton and Hailey Campbell of Pawnee, Illinois, were named 2020 SBU Homecoming king and queen.
Other king candidates included Joel Ridenour, Caleb Mooney, Spencer VanSickle and Jeffrey Metzler. Queen candidates were Regan McCormick, Lauren Wineinger, Tobi Barta and Alexa Joy Bell.
Class princes and princesses were freshmen Eli Coke and Carolyn Cates, sophomores Marcus Lajeuness and Natalie Johnson, and juniors Tyler Eads and Alexis Stout.
Editor Jessica Franklin Maull contributed to this report.
