Hope through the flames

Bolivar’s Justin Ballard believes his hometown’s downtown district can recover from the fire that burned a row of businesses Friday, Dec. 20, leaving a trail of empty storefronts and a lingering smell of smoke more than one month later.
“The square is one of those unique areas where there always seems to be a rebirth going on,” the Bolivar alderman and Downtown Bolivar Association vice president said. “External circumstances may have accelerated that rebirth or renovation here, but the square always seems to rebound or recover from disaster. It can do that because it’s an essential part of the city.”
Ballard would know. Twelve years ago, part of a building he owns collapsed.
Two months into the remodel process, Ballard said another part of the building, owned by a different proprietor, also collapsed. While the scale of the two disasters are incomparable, he said they do have some similarities.
“It was an extra stressful time, a lot like this is,” he said.
There’s pain in seeing the damage, he said, especially in the destruction of Elliott’s Boot & Shoe, a downtown staple.
“It’s disappointing to see a part of the square and longtime business be affected by that,” Ballard said.
But, there’s also optimism. Bolivar’s history demands it, DBA and Polk County Genealogical Society president Susan Sparks said.
“The square has been shaped by fire many times,” she said.
Most recently, a downtown hotel burned in the 1970s, she said. A Hallmark store had later been located there.
Before that, a drug store, located where Miller’s Jewelry and Shooter’s Supply are now, burned during the 1950s.
“We rebuild,” Sparks said. “And usually, what comes back is better.”
She said, based on her estimation, the row of businesses along East Broadway Street affected by the fire were built before 1912. Sometime in its history, Sparks said, property owners placed metal facades across the front of many of the stores. In addition to covering up the historic architecture, she said it also hampered firefighting, as the layer had to be removed to access the fire in places.
“My hope would be that people that watched this fire will be inspired to take the facade off their buildings,” she said.
While there’s hopefulness in the face of the destruction, Sparks did note that the row of storefronts had served as the launchpad for local businesses. The absence of that opportunity will be felt, she said.
“This was a space that people could rent and get a new business off the ground,” she said. “That’s important for a growing town.”
Moving on
Though the smell of smoke still lingers in patches on the sidewalk outside the several Bolivar storefronts affected by the fire, many proprietors are doing their best to move through the haze and return to life after the destruction.
Monday, Jan. 20, exactly one month after the fire, brought news that Ozark Community Health Center’s Miles for Smiles dental office has relocated after suffering significant smoke damage.
According to an OCHC news release, the office is now taking patients at its former location, 800 E. Aldrich Road, Suite E. Its plans are to remain there until restoration is complete at its downtown site.
“Our priority has been to get set up and ready as quickly as possible to once again provide care to our patients,” clinic manager Amanda Dahl said in the release.
Dahl credited the clinic’s professional staff for getting the office ready to see patients again.
“They care so much for their patients, and you could see that in the hard work they’ve put in to get Miles for Smiles open again,” she said.
CEO Scott Crouch previously told the BH-FP restoration work at the clinic’s downtown offices may take until May, labelling the project, “almost a complete gut job.”
According to the release, services at the clinic’s Aldrich Road location will remain the same.
The dental office provides services including dental screening, oral examinations, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, crown, root canals, pulpotomies, sealants, dentures, extractions and oral health education for patients of all ages.
Staff and dental providers remain unchanged, Crouch said in the release.
“We’re back in business, ready to serve full-time,” he said in the release.
According to the release, all OCHC dental clinics accept Medicaid, private insurance and self-pay with fees on a sliding scale and see both adults and children. To make an appointment call the OCHC Miles for Smiles Bolivar dental office at 328-6334 or visit ozarkschc.com. The dental clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Just a few doors east of the damaged dental clinic, Bolivar Tae Kwon Do owner Kevin Kent said his business was able to reopen shortly after the fire.
Only a smell lingered, he said.
“It's gone now,” Kent said. “We’re running full class times just like we were before.”
Kent said the business had actually planned to briefly close during the holidays, and so the short time off gave the store time vent.
According to the Dec. 20 Facebook post, the business resumed martial arts classes Thursday, Jan. 2.
“I keep thinking about John Elliott,” Kent said. “His business has been a fixture on the square for years and years.”
Elliott, who owned Elliott’s Boot & Shoe Repair, where investigators believe the fire started, told the BH-FP Monday, Jan. 27, he likely won’t reopen his business.
“I probably won’t reopen,” he said. ‘I’m too old to get back into the game.”
Elliott said he plans to look for work elsewhere.
So far, he said he also hasn’t been able to recover anything from his storefront, which he’d occupied for 30 years.
“They haven’t let me in there, so I’m not sure if anything can be saved,” he said.
Broadway Billiards, located just east of the boot shop, reopened just a few days after the fire, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Owner Jim Garretson previously told the BH-FP it had taken about four days for five employees to clean up the smoke damage. It reopened Thursday, Jan. 26.
Tom Johnson, pastor at Sling-n-Stones Ministries, which is also located on the block and was destroyed in the fire, previously told the BH-FP Open Hearts United Methodist Church had opened its doors to hosting all of the ministry’s meetings.
Johnson confirmed Thursday, Jan. 30, that was still the case.
“Our AA meetings are growing here,” he said.
Johnson’s neighbor on the square, Matthew Brundage, who operates True-Blue Appliances, said Monday he’s relocated his business to a building east of town on Mo. 32.
Brundage’s new store is on the north side of Mo. 32 across from the Roberts Bros. Livestock Auction Barn.
“I’m planning on working out of there, and we’ll still be buying, selling and repairing appliances,” he said.
He said he doesn’t currently have any appliances ready to sell after several saw smoke damage in the fire. He is currently just making house repair calls.
“We’re still cleaning up appliances, but we’re looking at opening up next week,” Brundage said.
The transition has been positive, he said. With better parking and more space, he said the new location could become permanent.
“It’s been really good,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people offer to help me and I think it’s going to be for the better.”
