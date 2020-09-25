Brighton Saddle Club will host its monthly Play Day/horse show starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. There will be halter, performance and speed events for various age groups. The cookshack will be open.
Rain date is the following Saturday. For updates, visit the club’s Facebook page or call Christy Whitlock, president, at 733-2152.
