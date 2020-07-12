Had I determined to create a calamity, I could have done no better.
As it happened, though, I reckoned it was all the dog’s fault.
It was because of the dog, you see, that I was convinced I needed to build some sort of a fence around Martha’s bed of hostas a couple of steps from our front porch. A flimsy wire, store-bought border proved of no consequence last summer to our youthful canine intent on racing through the flowers’ lush greenery, and ultimately making a cool bed of the trampled flora on hot summer days.
Neither the wire nor low, plastic pickets discouraged him, so by summer’s end the entire hosta bed more resembled wilted salad than flowers of any sort. Throughout the winter, I pondered on what I might buy or build (preferably from materials on hand) to protect the hostas from Buddy’s recreation and rest.
My solution was wire cattle panels, cut with sharp spikes to stick in the ground, 20 inches of panel left to protect the flowers, and 6x8-inch open spaces to allow the greenery to grow through.
It worked beautifully — almost invisibly. Martha again has lush hostas flourishing around our front patio, and I didn’t have to buy a thing. I already had the cattle panels and hog rings to tie them together.
Fast forward to the early morning of Sunday, May 3.
Though no longer a threat to the hostas, Buddy has become an ongoing nocturnal threat to anything that moves or makes a noise in our yard, rousing me from deep sleep when a neighborhood cat, possum or any other critter nears our yard fence.
More than once, I have rescued sulling possums, scatted cats across the fence and discovered coons in the walnut tree. And, as often as not, I’ve seen or heard nothing. I don’t have the ears or nose of a dog.
Such was the case early that Sunday morning, when Buddy’s incessant barking lured me outside. With a flashlight in hand, clad in short pajamas and slippers, I stepped off the porch as I had done hundreds of times before, veering just a mite to the right to avoid new flowers we has earlier placed atop a milk can by the steps, still a bit groggy from sleep, and with the hosta fence concealed in the shade of our car — left outside on that warm night, rather than in the garage — my foot caught the corner of the fence and I tumbled forward.
As soon as I hit the concrete I knew it was more than a simple fall. I didn’t hit hard, didn’t break anything or hit my head. But, I lost a shoe and scraped my left foot in several places, as well as my left knee and elbow, but they were of no concern in contrast to the jagged cut on my lower leg.
One look and I knew we were headed to the emergency room. Back in the house, I quickly staunched the bleeding with a cold washcloth, rousted Martha from sleep and we headed for Citizens Memorial in Bolivar.
I thought on the way over there, I’d really intended to do something about that sharp corner where I snipped the wire — sticking out like a tiny razor blade — but never got around to it.
In short, the crew at CMH cleaned and sewed me up while Martha waited outside in the car, and 11 stitches later we were home before 6 a.m. I’ve nothing but kudos for the ER team.
Now, as for the dog … well, I can’t blame him for being a dog.
And, as for me, I guess I have to take most of the blame.
Maybe it was just an accident.
But, maybe I did more to engineer it than prevent it.
Either way, yes Lord, I’m listening.
And, thanks again.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020.
