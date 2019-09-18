If I said to you, think of two words that go together, what would come to mind?
Probably not cheerleading and academics, but if I could think of two words to describe myself, those are two of the words that come to mind.
No thanks to pop culture and tons of cheerleading movies out there, there is this idea that cheerleaders can’t be smart, especially whenever it comes to schoolwork. However, I’ve never let that stop me.
I’ve been attending Southwest Baptist University for three years now. All of these years, I have had the privilege to be on the cheer team. I was also blessed to work this past summer for the most elite cheerleading staff in the country, the National Cheerleaders Association, traveling and teaching cheer camps for squads across the U.S.
Cheerleading has always been something I’ve been passionate about. Nothing can compare to being on the court or under the football field lights cheering on our sports teams, just feeling the crowd’s energy. It really is what makes cheering on SBU athletics one of my favorite things.
However, being a cheerleader isn’t just about looking pretty and cheering for your team. It also includes being a leader on and off the court/field. You just never know who is watching you in the stands.
Every single basketball game, I can always count on my favorite little fan, Morgan, to be there. I had the privilege of meeting her my freshman year cheerleading at SBU, and she never fails to be at every game.
This past year at a game, I was feeling a little down and stressed, for probably a lot of the same reasons every college student does. But then during halftime, Morgan gave me a picture she had drawn of us. This melted my heart and made me realize I wasn’t only cheering on SBU athletics, but I was inspiring young cheerleaders, who actually look up to me.
That was when I truly realized there was a deeper meaning to being a cheerleader: inspiring others.
From that point forward, I have worked my best to be a good role model and show just what it means to be a cheerleader — to prove wrong the misconception that we aren’t the brightest or knowledgeable about anything besides cheerleading.
So, now that I have this amazing opportunity to have an internship with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press, I hope to continue that here — thus inspiring all the other little cheerleaders out there, as well. Showing it’s OK to be a cheerleader who is also passionate about school, to work hard to make good grades.
That way, one day they too can pursue their dreams as well, even if it's not what society says they should do.
