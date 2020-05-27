Humansville cited for wastewater violations

The City of Humansville has agreed to make improvements to its wastewater treatment plant and pay a $4,000 fine relating to violations at the plant after reaching an agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources earlier this year.
According to a Thursday, March 26, abatement order on consent, the city violated Missouri’s Clean Water Law when a July 2018 record review by the department found the wastewater treatment plant’s liquid sewage discharge into Brush Creek failed to comply with limitations in its permit.
The city also failed to report a bypass, which is any rerouting of water flow at the plant, to the DNR, the department found. The city is required to report all bypasses, according to the order.
The two infractions resulted in a third violation, according to the order, because the city “failed to operate and maintain facilities to comply with the MCWL, and applicable permit conditions.”
Humansville mayor Carl Long, who took office in October 2019, more than a year after the violations took place, said the city had negotiated with the DNR after being notified in March of the penalty.
“We took what we could get, and we paid the penalty we were charged,” he said.
City Clerk Tracy Mason agreed Friday, May 22, to a BH-FP request for minutes from recent meetings when the mayor and board of aldermen discussed the order.
Long told the BH-FP Mason was terminated later that afternoon.
The mayor declined to provide more details about Mason’s termination. He said the city was working to provide the minutes from the meetings and also from the city’s Friday open session when Mason was terminated.
“We have had some changes in staff here in the office, but right now I can’t share more than that,” Long said. “We are working with the city’s attorney to determine what I can release.”
‘Operable condition’
According to the order, in addition to paying the fine, the city will also have to “operate and maintain the existing WWTF at all times in compliance with the conditions and requirements of the permit.”
“All units or components of the existing WWTF shall be maintained in an operable condition, even if this requires the purchase of new parts or equipment, or repair of the WWTF,” the order states.
That won’t be necessary, Long said.
The city’s method of running its wastewater treatment facility is actually more efficient than what’s outlined in the permit, he said.
“The issue is the permit indicates we release from the lagoons on a daily basis,” he said. “We actually just release them as needed. It’s better, because it allows water to go through the lagoon process longer. That means we’re actually releasing cleaner water.”
Lagoon levels are monitored, because rainfall has an effect on their levels.
“If it rains a lot, that would require more frequent releases,” he said.
The cost of better wastewater treatment can be difficult for small cities, Susan Bloomer, DNR’s deputy director of communications, acknowledged via email.
But, she said, it’s a valuable investment.
“Improved wastewater provides benefits, such as avoided health costs due to water-related illness, enhanced environmental ecosystem quality and improved natural resources,” she said. “The preservation of natural resources has been proven to increase the economic value and sustainability of the surrounding communities.”
According to the order, the city had to submit a request for modification to allow it to continue using the batch discharge technique.
According to the city’s request, batch discharge requires the operator to “deliberately close valves within the facility to halt the discharge from it completely for a period of time.”
“The length of time is indeterminate and has more to do with the lagoon water level and local rainfall,” the city’s request states.
According to the request, the city also contends in its request that the violations were limited over the last five years.
According to the order, the city will also have to develop and submit a written operating procedure to help it comply with permitted effluent limitations by Wednesday, June 24.
“We’re currently working on that,” Long said.
Bloomer said the department’s goals are to help the city be environmentally responsible.
“Maintaining Missouri’s water quality standards fulfills the goal of restoring and maintaining the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the receiving stream and, where attainable, it achieves a level of water quality that provides for the protection and propagation of fish, shellfish, wildlife and recreation in and on the water,” Bloomer said.
Long said the only other cost associated with the issue has been between $7,000 and $8,000 to hire an engineering firm to help with its request and operating procedures.
“Their part was to make sure it was submitted correctly and accurately so this doesn’t take longer than it has to,” he said. “We also want to make sure that, with this operating procedure, anyone familiar with the system can pick it up and operate it, if need be.”
Outsourcing?
According to the order, the department also suggested the city either connect to an area-wide wastewater treatment collection system or transfer its plant to a utilities company.
“Either option will negate the need for the respondent to maintain and comply with a permit,” the order reads.
The City of Bolivar has found itself in a similar situation. After a decade of negotiations with DNR, the city has placed a pair of questions on the Tuesday, June 2, ballot asking for voter approval to sell its wastewater treatment plant to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million.
It’s also asking voters to authorize a franchise agreement with the utility provider for the next 20 years, as previously reported by the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.