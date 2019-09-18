Starting Thursday, the Humansville Fall Festival will mark its 72nd year under its 2019 theme, “Ageless Music.”
The festival runs Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-22. Its weekend-long lineup features music, a talent show, a baby contest, kids games, carnival rides, artisans and two parades — a bike and pet parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the traditional parade with Grand Marshalls Charley and Roger York at 1 p.m.
The festival kicks off Thursday morning with exhibits at the community building. The Lil Mr. and Miss Humansville pageant and the cutest baby contest are set to follow Thursday evening.
Musical entertainment includes performances by The ABLeS, Country Liners. The Portia Corner Band, Tad Johnson and Swerry Dingo, as well as Travis Scott and the Play Boyz.
For the second year, festival attendees will get the chance to enjoy the Humansville’s Got Talent show on Thursday night starting at 7 p.m.
The community building will house arts and crafts. There also will be a quilt show, pies, cakes and more.
All exhibits except floriculture will need to be entered at the community building from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. Additional information, including rules and regulations, may be picked up at The Barnwood Inn.
For more information on the festival, as well as entry forms, visit Humansville.net and the 72nd Humansville Fall Festival Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.