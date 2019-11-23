Humansville’s police department is now under new leadership following the resignation of one law enforcement officer and the promotion of another.
According to minutes from the Oct. 1 Humansville board of aldermen meeting, police chief Devin Clark delivered an “end date of employment letter” to city leaders.
The board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, which was effective Nov. 1. Aldermen Betty Mashburn and Mike Evering were present. Danny Brown was absent, according to the minutes.
Assistant chief Justin Weathers took over the vacant role the same day.
According to Oct. 8 meeting minutes, the board voted unanimously to promote Weathers to chief at a $14.50 per hour pay rate beginning Nov. 1. Aldermen Eric Hoskins, Mashburn, Evering and Brown were present.
In his resignation letter, Clark — a former Benton County sheriff’s deputy who had been Humansville’s chief since September 2017 — said he planned to leave the department as he transitioned into full-time employment elsewhere. Clark asked the BH-FP to not disclose his new place of employment.
“Over the past two years, it has been my pleasure to have been able to serve as the police chief of Humansville, and I am thankful that the council provided me this opportunity,” Clark said in his letter. “... The past two years have been ones I will look back on with pride.”
During his tenure, Clark said the department was “able to pursue maintenance of property enforcement at a level never seen before” and establish “a good rapport” with the Missouri Department of Transportation concerning traffic enforcement grants.
He also noted an effort to digitize police department records on a cloud-based platform, providing officers “easy search, good backup and security.”
In Clark’s time as chief, voters also approved a 1-cent sales tax increase designed to fund public safety in the city.
Clark, who saw a series of changes to city leadership during his time as chief, said in his letter “it can be unnerving to the appointed officials when major changes to city administration occur swiftly and without notice as it did this past spring and most recently.”
Humansville’s current mayor, Carl Long, is the city’s third this year following the resignations of Paula Jonson in March and Les Hendrich in September. There have also been a number of changes to Humansville’s board of aldermen as the city worked to shuffle positions and fill vacancies.
In an email Wednesday, Long said Clark “served our community well and left a solid foundation for Chief Weathers to build upon.”
In his letter, Clark commended Weathers — who’s worked in Humansville since February — for his service to the city.
“I’m proud to say that he has my full confidence and is completely capable of leading this department and in my opinion will be a very fine police chief if confirmed as such by the council,” Clark said.
Long said Weathers “has been a great asset to our community and police department from the first day he started.”
“He is of the highest caliber, and we are grateful to have him leading our police department,” Long said.
Talking with the BH-FP in his office Thursday afternoon, Weathers, a Rogersville native who lives in Hickory County, said he is a U.S. Army veteran who worked in intelligence.
After graduating from the academy, he worked with both the Buffalo Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
“There’s no job like it on earth,” Weathers said. “It’s kind of like the military with the sense you have a lot of pride in what you do. But law enforcement is like nothing else because every day is different. You will never walk through a day the same way twice.”
Weathers said above all, he’s a public servant. He said one benefit of working in a small town is the number of people who genuinely care about their community.
“I’ve had a really good response in this town,” he said. “And I’ve met some great citizens. They make my job a lot more doable because I’m one set of eyes, and when they trust you, you have all these people watching this town that they care about. So when stuff happens, they let you know.”
In turn, Weathers said, property crime has dropped within the city.
Long said the city plans to hire additional police officers in 2020, saying Weathers “will be a great leader and trainer.”
“All of this has been made possible by the recent approval of our public safety tax recently approved by the voters,” Long said.
Weathers said adding officers is a top priority as he takes the lead of the department. He said he also hopes to start a neighborhood watch program in the community.
