Humansville home damaged in fire

A home south of Humansville sustained damage due to a fire Thursday night, Feb. 25.
Humansville Fire and Rescue chief John Hopkins told the BH-FP the department was called to an address in the 400 block of East 350th Road around 7:20 p.m.
On scene, firefighters found that flames emerging from the home had spread from the southwest side of the structure and into the kitchen.
“We were able to get it put out before it got any further,” he said.
Hopkins said he wasn’t sure if anyone had been home at the time of the fire. He said he wasn’t aware of any injuries from the fire.
The damage to the home wasn’t serious and it wasn’t immediately clear what started the blaze, he said.
Central Polk County Fire Protection District and Dunnegan Rural Fire Department responded in mutual aid.
