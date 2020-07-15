Humansville man hurt in wreck

A Humansville man was seriously injured when his vehicle ran off the side of Mo. 13 and overturned around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, July 12.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Scottie Key, 19, was northbound on the highway near Mo. 123 when his 2009 Pontiac G5 left the roadway.
Key wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
He was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Key’s Pontiac was totaled and towed by B&B wrecker, the report stated.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck. He was assisted by Trooper T.C. Baker.
