Humansville man injured in motorcycle wreck

A Polk County man was injured in a single-motorcycle crash south of Bolivar Wednesday morning, Sept. 18.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Aaron L. Cross, 26, of Humansville was northbound on Mo. 13, 10 miles south of Bolivar, in a 2000 Yamaha Motorcycle at around 5:45 p.m.
The report said he ran off the roadway and overturned.
Cross, who the report said was wearing a helmet, was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries.
The Yamaha was totaled and towed from the scene by a private towing party, the report said.
The wreck was investigated by Trooper J. R. Rorie.
Pedestrian injured in morning incident
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle south of Mo. 83 and Mo. 13 at around 6 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.
According to a Bolivar Police Department crash report, William Smith, 30, of Greenfield was walking through the median between Mo. 13’s north and southbound lanes.
The incident occurred when Smith stepped in front of a 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by Triston Yates, 22, of Springfield, the report said.
The report said Yates swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting Smith but was unable to avoid him.
Smith was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries, the report said.
The report said “it was suspected that Smith was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.”
Officer J. McGowin investigated the incident.
