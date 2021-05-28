Humansville’s Kenney nets state bronze

Humansville High School sophomore Maliah Kenney threw the discuss 111 feet — a personal record — to bring home a bronze medal from the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 state championship meet.
Kenney was the top-placed Polk Countian at the meet, held Saturday, May 22, in Jefferson City.
Event winner Alivia Baucom, a senior from Rock Port High School, threw 126 feet.
Kenney’s lone teammate, Gabbie Kendall, placed 14th in the 200 dash, stopping the clock at 27.78 to set a new school record.
“Maliah and Gabbie both went into the state meet with the mentality of, ‘Lets compete,’' coach Brandon Hammond said in an email to the BH-FP. “Maliah and Gabbie both had their best performances all year.”
Kendall is a freshman, meaning both Lady Tigers are underclassmen.
“Coach (Darla) Mabary and myself are very proud of all they have accomplished this year,” Hammond said. “Congratulations, ladies, and congratulations to all the other athletes who competed, as well.”
Athletes from Fair Play and Marion C. Early high schools competed at the Class 1 state championship meet.
Athletes from Pleasant Hope High School competed at the Class 2 state championship meet held Friday, May 21.
Bolivar High School qualified 10 events, including two relays, for the Class 4 meet scheduled for Saturday, May 29, in Jefferson City. Athletes had to place in the top four to advance to state.
Other results from the Class 1 state meet include Fair Play’s Joe Brown placing 10th in the long jump event, clearing 5.87 meters.
From Marion C. Early High School , Kylie Maxwell finished 11th in the girls javelin event, throwing 29.46.
Teammate Zachery Ellis was 15th in the boys 400 dash, running 53.94.
Gavin Duchscherer took fifth in the 1,600 run in 4:49.42. He ran 10:28.68 in the 3,200 run for seventh.
Samuel Maas threw the shot put 14.79 meters to claim fourth in the event.
In Class 2 action, Pleasant Hope’s Jayden Marshall, Taylor Burns, Gwen Montle and Graci Wolf ran the 4-x-100 relay in 54.20 to claim 13th.
Wolf cleared 1.49 meters to take eighth in the high jump.
Burns was 13th in the high jump, leaping 1.42 meters.
Pleasant Hope’s Tanner Hillenburg took fifth in the boys high jump with a jump of 1.87 meters.
