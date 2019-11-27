A Humansville teen died and three others were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Raina M. Knight-Denton, 19, was westbound on Rt. N, 1 mile west of Humansville, in a 2006 Mazda 6 when she traveled off the north side of the roadway at around 8:25 p.m.
She then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to skid back onto the roadway and enter the path of Emma M. Bollinger, 19, who was eastbound in a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 with passengers Sebastian Dejeu, 21, and Clarrisa M. Jarman, 19, all of Humansville, the report said.
Knight-Denton, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at around 9:34 p.m. by Dr. Cammy Porter of Cox South Hospital.
She was transported to Butler Funeral Home by the Polk County coroner, according to the report.
The report said next of kin have been notified.
The incident is MSHP Troop D’s 103rd fatality in 2019, the report noted.
Dejeu and Jarman were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. Bollinger suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital, as well, the report said.
Bollinger, Dejeu and Jarman were wearing seat belts, the report said.
The Mazda and Chevrolet were totaled and towed from the scene by B&B Wrecker Towing.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the crash. The report said he was assisted by troopers C.C. Clark and T.C. Baker.
