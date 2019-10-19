A new mayor will lead the city of Humanville after being sworn in earlier this month.
Carl Long, an insurance agent with Bankers Agency in Bolivar and pastor of Life Church in Humansville, was sworn in Monday, Oct. 7.
Long said in a news release he’d moved to the Humansville area in 2016 after becoming the church’s pastor. He also serves as the president of the Humansville Ministerial Alliance.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, he was elected northward alderman in April and will be the city’s third mayor this year, succeeding Les Hendrich, who resigned in September and Paula Jonson, who resigned in March.
In the release, Long cited two early priorities — bringing businesses into the city and potentially restoring the Humansville Community Building.
“My wife and I have grown to love Humansville. It’s a great little town, but it also has the potential to be even better,” Long said in the release, adding city officials are already in the process of talking with business owners about opening locations in Humansville.
“Humansville can be the thriving community it was in years past,” Long said in the release.
The new mayor’s tenure starts as the city seeks to navigate a spat of turnovers. Jonson, along with southward alderman Dillard “Dee” Medlock, resigned Monday, March 18.
Medlock had been the president of the city’s board of aldermen. Both said in their letters of resignation they planned to move away from the city.
Hendrich, who was appointed to the board after southward alderman Dennis Janssen resigned in February due to health concerns, was appointed mayor April 9.
Michael Evering was appointed by the board to fill Hendrich’s seat in May, the BH-FP previously reported.
Hendrich served as mayor until Tuesday, Sept. 17, when he submitted a letter of resignation, citing the recent closing of Deb’s Fresh Market and a perceived lack of local support for the store.
According to the release, Long nominated Eric Hoskins to fill the remainder of his own term on the board.
All seats on the board, along with the mayor’s office, will be up for election in April 2020, the new mayor said.
“With all the transition on the council over the past couple years, this will give the citizens of Humansville the opportunity to approve or disapprove those who are currently serving the city,” Long said in the release.
According to minutes from board’s Oct. 7 meeting, Evering nominated Long to fill the mayor’s seat. Alderman Danny Brown seconded. Long was unanimously appointed, with board member Betty Mashburn also voting in favor.
See BolivarMoNews.com for a copy of the meeting minutes.
