A woman from Humansville died following a single-car crash on Mo. 32 in Cedar County on Friday, Oct. 11.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kim M. Sandoval, 54, was eastbound on Mo. 32, 3 miles west of Fair Play, at around 6:18 a.m. when the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan she was driving traveled off the roadway.
Sandoval overcorrected and the vehicle overturned, the report said.
Sandoval was pronounced dead on scene by Cedar County Deputy Coroner Frank Brumfield.
The report said Sandoval was not wearing a seat belt.
The Dodge was totaled and towed from the scene by Mike’s Wrecker of Stockton.
Next of kin has been notified, the report said.
Trooper M.D. Obert investigated the crash. The report said this is Troop D’s 87th fatality crash of the year.
