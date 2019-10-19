A Humansville woman was seriously injured in a Benton County car wreck Tuesday, Oct. 15.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Alexandria D. Moore, 26, was traveling southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet on U.S. 65 at the Osage River Bridge at around 7:56 p.m. with passengers Brent A. Roberts, 37, of Osceola, and three juveniles ages 9, 4 and 3.
The report said the wreck occurred when Moore traveled over the road’s centerline and struck a 2013 Kenworth vehicle, driven by Randy D. Marquess, 54, of Sedalia.
Moore then traveled off the roadway and struck the guard rail, the report said.
The report said Moore suffered serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Cox.
Roberts suffered serious injuries, as well, and was transported by air ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City. The report said the three juvenile passengers suffered moderate injuries and were transported by air ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
They were all wearing seat belts, the report said.
The Chevrolet was totaled and towed from the scene by Tolliver’s Tow. The Kenworth was totaled, as well, and towed from the scene by Don’s Tow.
Msgt. N.K. Johnson investigated this crash. Benton County deputies, the Warsaw Police Department and the Warsaw Lincoln Fire and Ambulance District assisted with the crash.
