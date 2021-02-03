It wasn’t a week after Polk County CERT director Jo Christian started efforts to reorganize and relaunch the local program this month that she heard from Bolivar City Fire Department chief and city emergency management director Brent Watkins, delegating the volunteer group its first job of the new year.
“He said, ‘I’m activating you,” Christian recalled. “That’s what we’ve been waiting for.”
CERT, or the Community Emergency Response Team, is a FEMA-created citizen group tasked with helping the official response to natural disasters and other emergencies.
Earlier this month, it was tasked with helping staff the Polk County Health Center’s vaccine clinic.
Carol Bookhout, the health center’s community educator and public information officer, said the help CERT has provided has been invaluable.
“Because of their assistance, we are able to focus on the registration and administration of the vaccine, while continuing to operate the normal business of the health center,” Bookhout said. “Their training enables us to call them with little notice and still have professional and organized help that includes good communication between teams and dedicated volunteers we can count on to be on time and ready to work.”
Christian said the local chapter has actually been around since 1999. It was previously sponsored through the county, but sponsorship has now moved to the city.
Bolivar’s board of aldermen unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and CERT in its Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting.
“There’re lots of things we can use them for and they can be of assistance,” Watkins told the board in the meeting.
Christian told the board she was excited for the city’s support.
“We’re restructuring,” she said in the meeting. “We’re excited. It’s going to be a good thing for both of us, but I think really good for the city to get some of the support that hasn’t been available. And good for us in that we’ll actually be able to keep our people active.”
Christian told the BH-FP CERT, in some ways, is much like other volunteer groups.
“It’s typical of any volunteer group that it comes and goes and wanes and flows,” she said. “Right now, we’re working on finding more events and community assistance that we can be a part of, because we train for things, but then we aren’t always able to use them.”
Those things the group trains for include disaster preparedness, firefighting, fire safety, and prevention, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, disaster psychology and insights into terrorist attacks.
“We’ve trained to do these things and then they don't always get used,” she said.
Christian said the team is planning a 20-hour training session open to the public starting Thursday, April 1, and taking place every Thursday and Saturday over the following three weeks, as well as Tuesday, April 13.
This course “teaches participants how to survive for the first 72 hours after a disaster/catastrophic event and is the first step in joining our local team,” reads a Facebook post from Christian.
For more information on how the team will handle COVID precautions and for details on the course, email CERTPoCoMo@gmail.com.
Christian told the BH-FP the class will be a mix of online and in-person meetings.
Building back better
After serving as Polk County CERT’s initial director in 1999, Christian, who has been an EMT for 30 years, said she returned to leadership of the team in March, succeeding Polk County Health Center’s Public Health Planner Kermit Hargis after his retirement.
“We immediately started making plans to get training,” she said. “Then, COVID hit, so we did training through Zoom and in person. We were able to bring in four new people, and we have a group of about 13 or 14 right now.”
Helping to train others for emergency preparedness is something she’s passionate about, she said, whether or not more those who take part in the courses actually join the local chapter.
“Our end goal isn't to get people to join the team,” she said, “even though that’s what we’d love to see. Our goal is to help them take care of themselves in a disaster. What I say is ‘We really hope we train people for skills they never have to use.’”
Jill Way contributed to this report.
