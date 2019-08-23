Mt. Gilead Methodist Church will host an evening of ice cream and entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
In addition to free ice cream, music will be by the Gray Country Band and dancing by the Silver Bells Line Dancers.
The church is at 1457 E. 464th Road, Bolivar.
