My wife recently asked me to hang up a set of picture frames on the wall. Naturally, the first step in this endeavor was to locate a hammer. I grabbed my toolbox and opened it, only to discover that the tool had been misplaced.
I began to look around on counters and shelves but could not find where I had set it.
Finally, after a 15-minute search, I located the hammer and could finally begin my task.
However, in that same time, I could have been finished with the entire project had I been less focused on that single hammer.
At any point, I could have simply used the large wrench I picked up and set down two or three times in the course of my search. That wrench would have easily driven a few small nails, but I allowed my preoccupation with the “right” tool to limit my imagination and waste my time.
In psychology, this is called “functional fixedness” — a form of cognitive bias where you get stuck only seeing an object as working a particular way or get focused on the way a system is supposed to work and fail to imagine any other alternative options. Unfortunately, when we suffer from functional fixedness, we end up wasting a lot of time and effort. Opening ourselves to creativity and imagination can overcome this.
It seems our society often suffers from functional fixedness, as well.
There’s an old saying that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” As I think about some of the world’s greatest problems, I cannot help but be struck at that lack of creativity and imagination we often show.
Most current “solutions” to violence, crime, addiction and similar problems are all fixes we have tried for hundreds or even thousands of years, and yet the problems are never solved. Maybe we need to broaden our vision.
Our current politics do not help with our imagination either. In such a polarized climate, we have been tricked into believing that there are only ever two approaches to any problem. But the truth is that there are countess solutions to every issue we come across.
Take abortion for instance. When we set up the debate as simply pro-choice against pro-life, there are rarely any winners. However, years ago, I heard a story about a community where pro-lifers and pro-choicers came together to find some common ground beyond the usual debates. They thought outside the boxes given to them by politics and discovered they both wanted to prevent teen pregnancies. So, they put aside their differences and worked toward the common good.
They used their imaginations to create a third way.
Jesus said the Kingdom of God must be approached “like a child.” What I love about children is their endless, even absurd, creativity. Perhaps our world needs some more children at the helm. Perhaps we need a dose of absurd, off-the-wall imagination from time to time.
Micah Titterington, MDiv, is the executive director of Community Outreach Ministries in Bolivar and a former associate pastor.
