Deep in the bowels of the Pleasant Hope Haunted Forest, supernatural forces seem to be at work.
On a dark night, a walk through the forest’s trail reveals various types of monsters jumping out from the shadows, maimed dolls hanging off tree branches and creepy clowns emerging from corners, to name a few examples.
In actuality, the Haunted Forest in Pleasant Hope is a ticketed, locally run attraction that has been open for business with workers and actors manning the ropes behind the thrills for eight years.
The BH-FP was able to lift the veil over the forest’s spooky magic through an interview with Sharon Schober, the haunt’s owner, and Richard Stacey, the haunt’s security guard, on Monday, Oct. 21.
Before the attraction sprang to life in Schober’s backyard property, the idea for creating the haunted forest came from her previous experiences working in spooky attractions.
Schober explained she and her ex-husband had volunteered at haunted houses and outdoor haunts in Branson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, but they eventually realized, “Why are we doing this when we could have woods here and we could make our own?” she said.
Building their own haunted attraction took almost a year and cost “probably around $100,000,” Schober noted.
The feat took a lot of work to craft everything together, Stacey said, including digging electrical lines and air hose lines underground by hand.
Schober also added a barn to her property for the haunt, as well as animatronics and other special effects, she said.
For example, one of the forest’s special effects is a dark, walk-through shed with air hoses blowing air from all directions, which seeks to thrill claustrophobic guests.
Meanwhile, as guests walk through the rest of the forest, they’re accompanied by varying scary soundtracks.
Some of the different props and monsters in the haunt are triggered by electrical sensors, which are run by a computer board, Stacey said.
“There’s a sensor on the trail, and when you walk past that sensor, it triggers that board,” Stacey explained. “We have some of our monsters that are robotic on that board, and they do what they’re programmed to do based off that sensor.”
However, some of the robotics “take actual actors to operate,” he noted.
Regarding actors, the number varies between 30 to 50 participants each night, with some showing up on random nights to try their hand at acting, Schober said.
They dress up as different characters, with some donning costumes of well-known horror characters from the 1980s and 1990s, such as Freddy Krueger, while others appeal to younger attendees so there’s “a little bit of something for everybody,” Stacey said.
Sometimes, actors who show up randomly can work wellfor the forest, Schober added.
One actor who showed up on a random night ended up being able to walk backward on her hands and feet, and she was one of the scariest actors Schober has ever seen at her forest, she said.
Dare to be scared
The reactions of guests, with some of the forest’s nights reaching attendance numbers as high as 600 guests, is one of the most rewarding aspects to running the haunt, Schober said.
“You get bad, and you get good,” she said. “We do get more good than we get bad, and usually people are either laughing when they come out or crying because they’re really scared.”
The haunt’s scare factor is high, because Schober said she intended it to be for adults, but “we’ve had kids who go through and it’s fine,” she said.
Safety, however, is a priority. For attendees who become scared enough to experience panic attacks — or have other medical emergencies — there are EMTs onsite to assist, Stacey said.
Schober noted the haunt’s level of scariness was once rated by a local magazine as “pee your pants” scary.
They change sections of the forest each year to bring something new to regular guests, and the varying sections of the forest work to appease different tastes, Schober and Stacey said.
For example, the forest’s doll area — a section of the trail adorned with children’s dolls and toys — seemed to be the scariest part of the forest for attendees for a few years.
Another time, the forest’s “chainsaw guy” seemed to scare guests the most. Likewise, one year clowns took the lead, Schober said.
There’s simply something for “everybody’s fear,” Schober said.
But fear itself is not something Schober feels at her haunt or other Halloween-esque attractions.
“You’ve got to want to be scared,” Schober said. “Getting scared is really more in your mind if you let yourself.”
Seeing other guests become thrilled and enjoy themselves is the most rewarding aspect of putting on the attraction for Schober.
“The first time we ever really had a lot of people, it was like, ‘Yes!’” Schuber said, adding the feeling of success validated her work toward creating the haunt.
Stacey said working at the haunted forest feels like having a family, and they’ve “operated that way from day one.”
One of the reasons Schuber said she continues the haunted forest is because she wants people to have “something fun to do.”
“I think there’s a lack of that,” Schuber said. “Something that a family can go and do together.”
