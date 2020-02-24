Right now, Morrisville residents have a hand in shaping the future of their town.
An income survey, sent out with the city’s January water bill, is the key to qualifying the town for nearly $1 million in infrastructure grants and loans, which should help to replace aging water lines and pave streets.
“We have worked hard for close to 10 years to do the necessary studies, grant applications, and engineering designs to replace and relocate the city water lines,” alderman and emergency management director Dustin Kessler said.
According to the alderman, the push to improve the city’s infrastructure started more than 10 years ago with plans to pave streets.
“However, the old iron water lines that are under the streets in several places and are close to 60 or more years old and need replaced,” he said via email.
That means that when breaks occur, the water lines, several of which don’t have shutoff valves, must be fixed with water still flowing, he said.
“Many are under the streets, and it would be silly to dig up a paved street because of a water line break,” he said.
That means roads have remained unpaved, he said.
So, he said, the city conducted a study, using grant funds, to determine how to bring its water system into the 21st century. Government grants and loans are available to help complete the work, he said.
But, he said, Morrisville’s leaders discovered two new problems while seeking to qualify.
First, the city’s water rates were too low to be considered for the program, he said. Second, its income level had been reported too high on the 2010 census.
Kessler said city leaders presented their findings at a community meeting.
“The analogy I gave the residents would be like me asking the bank for a $1 million loan to buy a fancy house with me being on a teacher salary,” he said, later adding, “With the amount of money the city brings in, we would not qualify for any kind of loan.”
Kessler said he proposed a five-year plan to incrementally increase rates two years ago in hopes of slowly helping the city reach the rate needed to qualify for a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Overstated?
The final figure Kessler said Morrisville’s water rate will need to be to qualify for the USDA loans is still to be determined, he said.
An income survey, sent to each resident with last month’s water bill, is the deciding factor.
According to the 2010 census, Morrisville’s median household income is about $35,000, he said.
“We have always felt that was rather high, and it has disqualified us for grant funding in the past,” he said.
This income survey challenges the census data, he said.
The survey form asks residents to choose based upon their household size which bracket their income falls between.
Kessler said at least 80% of the surveys must be returned to city hall in order for Morrisville to qualify for the funding.
It will also have bearing on future improvements in Morrisville, he said.
“In order to eventually pave the streets or replace the sidewalks, this must be done first,” he said.
Grants are available for sidewalk improvements, he said.
Additional surveys are available at city hall, if needed. Call 376-3500 for more information.
Other developments
According to the city, water and sewer customers can now pay their bills via credit or debit card online at missouripayments.com. The service is available 24/7.
Payments under $50 are subject to a $2 handling fee. Payments over $50 are subject to a 4% fee. Call city hall for more information.
