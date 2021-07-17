Intending to engage

Richard Asbill is less than a month into his new position as Bolivar R-1’s new superintendent. His position began on Thursday, July 1, but already he said he has formed relationships with numerous Bolivar residents and found a home in the city.
Originally from South Carolina, Asbill said, he and his family moved in the early 1980s to Missouri, where he grew up on a beef and hay farm.
Looking back on his upbringing on the farm, he said he wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.
“I think it always gave me a good perspective that there’s work, and then there’s hard work, and then there’s rewarding work,” he said sitting in his new office where a few boxes are yet to be unpacked. “It has given me a perspective that whatever job I have, do it well.”
Along with his experience on the farm, Asbill mentioned having multiple influential teachers in his life, some of whom he is still in contact with and has built strong relationships with. He even credited his parents with being the best of them, adding they were that voice in the back of his head, encouraging him.
“I always feel like there’s room to learn,” he said. “I was very fortunate to have some people who were very key in my life to encourage me to continue.”
And continue is what he did.
He said he began his college career at Crowder College, where he earned an Associate of Arts. Next, he received his Bachelor’s in Education, administrative master’s degree and specialist degree from Missouri State University.
After struggling to find a convenient doctoral program, he said, he was actually able to be part of the first cohort to go through the educational doctoral program at Southwest Baptist University.
It was through his educational career that his resume began filling up with all the positions he stepped into.
He said he started in Cassville as an agricultural teacher, and he continued on into the role of assistant high school principal, middle school principal and operations director for Cassville, superintendent at another district and then assistant superintendent in charge of academics and instruction for Cassville.
In his last position, he was superintendent for 11 years, a highlight of which he said was the relationships he built.
“I worked with a lot of people,” he said, “but I developed friendships with most of them.”
He explained that he believes he left things better, but most importantly, he said, “I felt like I left there richer in friends.”
After being part of the team that provided better and safer learning environments for students and teachers, he said, “I left some things that I think will have a lasting impact on students and future students.”
When it came to his decision to move to Bolivar, he credited God for opening up the kinds of doors he didn’t expect. He said he realized, though, that living in Bolivar would be a mutually beneficial experience because of how he’s advancing in life due to what he’s learning and experiencing.
Part of what he’s learning and experiencing is his new role in the school district.
As superintendent, he is most importantly responsible for facilitating operations of the district, which he said includes preschoolers to seniors in high school, food service, transportation, budget and personnel.
“We’re one of the largest employers in Polk County,” he explained. “Parents trust us everyday with their most precious commodity — their children.”
According to Asbill, the superintendent’s job is “more than just being a finance person or a legal mind.” It’s about ensuring that “every child has a better opportunity than their parents did.”
While his focus is on providing children with better learning opportunities, he said that he doesn’t intend to introduce a bunch of different programs to the district.
“There are programs and things that Bolivar is working on that I need to engage and help with,” he explained. “I’m not going to bring anything to Bolivar’s success that we don’t already have.”
“Our teachers, our maintenance department, our food service,” he added, explaining that he is just one part of a team and process, “if there are things they believe are important, then I want them to be important to me.”
However, there are some current programs he would like to bring back to the forefront of the community’s priority list. This includes bringing focus back to professional learning communities, which Bolivar had implemented several years ago but fallen slack with within the past eight to ten years. PLC’s involve teachers collaborating to improve classroom practices that encourage higher levels of student achievement.
He also wishes to incorporate a productive and proactive facilities plan. He explained the need to look ahead in the next five years and assess what facilities will need replacing or updating.
“If students are going to struggle being successful because they are either too hot or too cold,” Asbill said, “then we don’t have the right priority.”
He also explained his desire to engage the community versus simply involving them. This means asking parents questions about their priorities and needs and asking business partners what they’re looking for in a future workforce, which will be populated by upcoming graduates.
Asbill said he also believes in transparency.
“There are some things that are private when we talk about students or personnel matters,” he said, “but there really shouldn’t be anything top secret about anything that we do here.”
This is a school district, he explained, so there should be transparency between it and the community, which is why he said he believes in creating a trusting relationship with parents.
He does, however, ask for one thing from the community: patience.
“I don’t have all the answers,” he said, “but I can usually find them.”
Asbill said he values creating safe and productive learning environments for students, and by having the transparency he described, he believes that if people give him the chance, he can establish strong relationships that will ensure productive conversation.
