Into the unknown

Brothers Wyatt and Brody Campbell have most of their school supplies ready for the first day of classes at Bolivar Middle School this fall.
They’ve got pencils, books, backpacks and calculators.
And — new for this year — face masks.
Students across Polk County and Missouri will return to their classrooms this month — the first time in more than five months for those who didn’t attend summer school — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bolivar R-1 will require all students, employees, visitors and volunteers to wear face masks to prevent the virus’ spread.
Wyatt Campbell said he’s ready.
“There’s a class for cooking,” he said. “And I’m hoping to get to be in that class because I really like cooking.”
That’s just one of the reasons he said he’s ready to return. Attending school gives a sense of balance to his life that learning from home doesn’t.
“You’ve got sports and friends and fun to mix with all the classes,” he said.
For Lilly Daulton, also a Bolivar student, returning to school later this month means a different kind of balance — between excitement and fear.
“I miss my friends,” she said. “But I’m also kind of scared. I don’t want to get sick. We have to wear masks, which is not fun.”
Lilly Daulton’s mother, Heather, said she understands.
“I am ready for some routine and structure, and I know they are, too,” she said. “I hate that they have to wear masks, because I feel like it will be a long day in a mask. But, if that’s what it takes for them to get back to school, that’s what we’ll do.”
Heather Daulton said she and her kids have practiced wearing masks over the summer to prepare for those long days in the classroom.
According to R-1's re-entry plan, acceptable protective face coverings include masks, face shields, scarfs, bandannas, and buffs or gators.
While Humansville R-4 won’t require face coverings on campus, Humansville Elementary School teacher Trina Kennon told the BH-FP she plans to wear a small face shield when social distancing can’t be maintained.
“It works for me because I can’t breathe well in a face mask,” she said.
In Bolivar, the district’s re-entry plan requires face coverings.
Students who refuse to wear a protective face covering at school or at a school function “shall be required to leave the school campus,” per the district’s dress code. Disciplinary procedures also apply on district transportation.
“Employees who refuse to wear a protective face covering at school or at a school function under this procedure shall be subject to discipline, including termination,” the post states.
Through all the changes, Bolivar High School principal David Geurin said he knows being back in school will provide that sense of normalcy for students. It will also bring stress.
“Overall, our re-entry will be far from the normal experience our students and teachers typically have in school,” he said. “It will be very different. The safety precautions we're taking and the ongoing uncertainty of the entire situation will be present with us at all times.”
Concerns like those were shared with Gov. Mike Parson, who hosted roundtables with educators in several regions of the state earlier this month.
“We are very grateful for the hard work of our superintendents, administrators, teachers and all school staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Parson said in a news release. “It was encouraging to hear about their plans to resume teaching, whether that be onsite classes, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.”
Earlier this month, the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education and Health and Senior Services released updated school reopening guidance to help guide districts.
Find the full guidelines online at BolivarMoNews.com.
According to the release, the document now includes “information on the reactive strategies that Missouri schools should be prepared to address upon reopening, including what to do if a student or staff member becomes symptomatic at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 in the school community and how to best prepare to assist local health officials with contact identification and tracing.”
According to the release, 1.8 million cloth masks have been made available to schools through the State Emergency Management Agency, and the agencies are working together on a plan to distribute masks in schools.
The state also allocated $7.5 million of its Coronavirus Relief Fund to a cost-share program with local counties to help schools cover the costs of PPE, as well as cleaning and medical supplies for school buildings and buses.
“Schools may also use Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Funds provided under the CARES Act for any COVID-19 related expenses, including PPE costs,” the release stated.
Educators need support. This is the most challenging time they and their students have faced, Geurin said.
“But, we're still positive about doing what we can to help students have the best learning experience possible, while also making safety a top priority,” he said.
All school districts recently released their re-entry plans, which introduce guidelines for enhanced cleaning and safety measures.
“I'm really excited about seeing students and staff here at BHS,” he said. “It's going to take a total team effort to do this. But we view challenges as opportunities to overcome.”
Halfway R-3 teacher and curriculum director Jessie Gray said, in addition to dealing with stricter guidelines, many teachers will also have to deal with some students who haven’t been in classrooms in more than five months.
“Most kids haven’t stepped foot inside a school since March, so I think it is expected we will see some knowledge gaps that need to be filled,” she said. “However, I think the real surprise will come when you see how much passion and excitement your child's teacher will bring this year, helping to fill those gaps.”
Teachers have been planning in anticipation of the fall far more than what the public sees, she said.
“We cannot wait to meet the educational challenges that COVID left behind,” she said.
Gray said in the time since in-person classes were first canceled, time has passed slowly for her and other educators.
“Time seems to have a much different meaning since COVID,” she said. “One thing is for certain, I have tried to remember to make the most out of every day. I’m looking forward to taking this mindset into the classroom this year. I’ll be thankful for the time I have with my students and do my best to make every minute count.”
First things first, though, Gray said. She anticipates Halfway’s first day will feel like a large family reunion.
“Lots of energy, tons of smiles, with all the air hugs and waves we can muster,” she said.
In that, though, Gray said she knows she’ll have to communicate to her students that this year will be different.
“I hope we have all learned the value each person has in our community and that we all rely on others, just in different ways,” she said. “My hope is that despite the new safety measures, we can all find ways to connect and remember we are all in this together.”
Just as important as those big lessons, Wyatt Campbell said, he misses the minutiae of being on campus.
“You actually get this aroma of being in school,” he said. “You open the locker, and you feel good. I miss the little things about being in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.