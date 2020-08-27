I’m writing this letter for the men who lost their load of hay bales on the curve of 420th Road in Bolivar.
It’s OK. You would not believe over the 20 years I have lived here that people ran off that road.
I’m just thankful no one has ever got killed.
The road from the other side of the hill looks like the road goes straight, so that curve is a complete surprise. An officer of the law once landed in the woods.
See, it happens to anyone.
But please come get the last two big bales — for your sake. Those bales of hay cost money and a lot of work on your part.
— Shirley Clark, Bolivar
