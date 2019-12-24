Christmas Day is upon us, and a few special holiday events remain on the calendar.
Open Hearts events planned
On Christmas Eve, Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar will hold services at 6 and 11 p.m. The services will feature “uplifting music” and “a message of hope,” according to a church news release, as well as candle lighting and Holy Communion.
On Christmas Day, the church will host a community wide dinner to be served at the church from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Legion to host dance
The American Legion in Bolivar will host a masquerade dance from 7 p.m. to midnight New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31. The evening will feature a six-piece band.
Mt. Gilead plans special service
Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve communion and candlelight service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
All are welcome.
Bells will keep ringing
Community Outreach Ministries’ Salvation Army red kettle campaign is set to continue at least through Christmas Eve.
This year’s goal is $30,000, and ringers will be at the four kettle sites in Bolivar — Walgreens, Walmart’s two entrances and Woods.
COM previously told the BH-FP most of the money raised through the campaign is used by COM to help local families with needs, such as rent, utilities, transportation, medication and more, throughout the year. Last year, COM assisted 301 families with emergency needs in Polk County, the release added.
Volunteers may sign up for times at bolivarcom.org/bellringing.
Light the Park lights up the season
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light the Park Christmas light display in Dunnegan Memorial Park is open from 6 to 9 p.m. every evening through Dec. 30. The event features light displays sponsored by Bolivar businesses and organizations.
While the drive-thru display is free, local not-for-profit organizations and groups will collect donations at the front gate nightly.
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and website at bolivarchamber.com.
BH-FP to close
The BH-FP office will close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 31, and will remain closed all day Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Courthouse to close
The Polk County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
It will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.
