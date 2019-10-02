It's fall, y'all

Community engagement was a dominant theme during Bolivar R-1 school board’s regular monthly session Thursday, Sept. 19.
“We are in fall festival mode,” R-1 Assistant Superintendent T.C Wall said during the session’s district update.
She said the district is preparing to host its first fall festival for Care to Learn program.
One purpose of the festival is to raise money for the Care to Learn, which funds student hygienic needs — such as the district’s backpack program and items like glasses, tennis shoes and winter coats to students in need, Wall said.
“But our second purpose is to have a really neat community event, where people come out, families enjoy the evening, because it’s an inexpensive way to come out and enjoy children and families,” Wall said.
The Care to Learn fall festival is set from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bolivar High School.
Building updates
At the meeting, R-1 Superintendent Tony Berry provided updates about the turn-lane set to be constructed on Rt. D for access to R-1’s Early Childhood Learning Center.
He said the pre-bid meeting for the turn-lane was Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Bolivar City Hall, and the bid opening was set for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The bid openings for the rest of the center were set to take place on Sept. 24, also, he said, in the board’s meeting room, which would establish a firm project price for all R-1 building projects, including the middle school’s expansion.
“As far as the middle school projects go … they’re looking to mobilize equipment on the 30th of this month, with Oct. 7 getting really into it,” he said.
As far as the new Bolivar High School track project project goes, “engineers have got through planning, and they’re looking at what they’re going to do with phase one,” Berry said.
He noted there’s a lot of “dirt-work that’s going to have to take place.”
“Because if you’ve looked at that, it is a nice little slope, so we’re going to have to take that in phases as we go through,” he explained.
Berry said he believes the track will not be completed in time for the upcoming spring semester, “but it will be something that we’re going to keep pressing as hard as we can.”
He noted engineers are close to getting project plans finalized.
Other items in open session
During the Sept. 19 session, the board also discussed and/or voted on the following:
- Band program: John Trew and Kelsy Whitacre, Bolivar band directors, provided the board with updates on band events this fall and the spring program. BHS band drum majors Keely Hoffman and Taylor Northern said band is up in attendance with 100 students and spoke about the band’s help from the band boosters and the band’s 2021 Disney trip.
- Student update: Jacob Toombs spoke to the board about recent activities at BHS. He mentioned Character Council student challenges, the start of FFA fruit sales and the Oct. 4 homecoming event.
- Recognition: R-1 board member Kyle Lancaster read commendations for BPS teacher Jamie Jeffries, who entered a contest with Scholastic Books and won $250 to spend on books for the classroom, along with “5,000 bonus points” to be used on books.
- Jamie Martin was also recognized for receiving a mini-grant from SWRTA for supplies to provide a Mad Scientist unit in her third grade gifted class. She will receive her award at the Fall TEPS meeting in Springfield.
- Building update: BHS principal David Guerin, BIS principal Julie Routh and BPS assistant principal Andy Love shared updates to the board about school building activities.
- District update: Wall spoke about Wit and Wisdom at BMS, work from instructional coaches and Wilson Reading. Berry also shared district updates, including a later start date for next year’s school calendar.
- Pillar update: R-1 Early Childhood Special Services director Lori Sechler reported on updates for the Parents as Teachers program and Sunshine Preschool. Wall reported on the summative MAP and EOC testing data from the 2018-19 school year and answered questions. Find more about scores in an upcoming edition of the BH-FP.
- Tuition: R-1 chief financial officer Kelly Holt shared information on setting the 2019-2020 tuition rate. The motion was made by J.R Collins and seconded by vanHoornbeek to approve the rate of $8,153.56 for 2019-20. Vote unanimous.
- Holt provided an update on the 2019-20 Little Liberator Daycare salary schedule. The motion was made by Lancaster and seconded by Sheppeck to approve the salary schedule as presented. Vote unanimous.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session Sept. 19 to discuss legal actions; leasing, purchasing and sale of real estate; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records; and other items protected by law.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken during the meeting.
R-1 board members Paula Hubbert, Collins, Lancaster,vanHoornbeek, Jesse Sheppeck and Brandon Van Deren were present for both Sept. 19 sessions. Jeralen Shive was absent.
The date for the next board meeting was set for5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17.
