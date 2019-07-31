‘It takes a village’

Saturday, June 29, started out like a relatively normal day for Olivia Halter and her longtime fiance, Nicholas “Nick” Parish. Halter headed to work at Cackle Hatchery in Lebanon, and Parish had been working at Marine Electrical Products in Lebanon that day, as well.
However, the day quickly devolved into anything but ordinary. The couple would come to remember June 29, 2019, for several reasons: some strokes of bad luck, numerous Good Samaritans and, most importantly, as the day their second daughter entered the world on Mo. 32 in Halfway.
Getting to work
“I should have known the baby would come any second, as anything that could go wrong did go wrong that whole morning,” Halter said.
Halter and Parish live in the Long Lane area, and both commute to Lebanon for work. After dropping daughter Ryan Parish, 3, off at a friend’s place in Phillipsburg, Halter headed to work June 29. Her second daughter was due June 30, but nothing had indicated yet the baby was about to arrive.
As Halter was preparing to get onto Interstate 44 in Phillipsburg to go to Lebanon, she noticed the steering wheel of her vehicle was pulling sharply to the left, she said. At the stop sign right before the on-ramp at Exit 123, Halter exited her SUV to inspect her tires at about 8:30 a.m., and, sure enough, the front driver’s side tire was completely flat.
“Thank the good Lord I did (check the tires),” Halter said. “I literally could not reach or get through to anyone for help and had left our AAA card at home, and decided as active as I had been the whole pregnancy, I could handle putting on a spare tire and jacking the car up.”
As Halter started to jack the SUV up, two men stopped while coming off the highway and helped Halter change the flat tire in a couple minutes. As fate would have it, the men recognized Halter’s shirt, and they then realized she worked with the wife of one of the men.
“Little did they know, the super-pregnant woman that was due the next day ended up having the baby an hour and a half later,” Halter said. “If it wasn’t for them getting my spare on, I would have never made it back to Lebanon to still attempt to get to work. At this point, work is begging me not to come in, but I didn’t go through all that to just go home and was determined.”
In Lebanon
When Halter reached Lebanon, she decided to stop by W&W Tires on her way to work, in hopes of getting a new tire. Halter said she figured at the time it was a good idea to have a reliable means of transportation in case she went into labor in the following days. She planned to have the baby at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, so she wanted to be sure her vehicle could get her there.
Halter said the tire shop was very busy, but the new owner came right out and greeted her. After he was filled in about her “adventures” thus far that morning, the owner stopped everything he was doing to help Halter find a tire in her SUV’s size.
Halter said she had felt fine earlier that morning and stayed calm and collected through her ordeal with the flat tire in Phillipsburg. However, at the tire shop, she said she started to cramp and hurt some. She said she assumed she had just overdone it while trying to change the tire in the heat and high humidity.
After a little trouble finding the right size tire for her SUV, Halter said the owner came back with a brand-new tire in her size and had an employee put the tire on her SUV. When Halter went to pay for the tire and labor, she was told it was only $35. Halter said she told the employee that price did not seem right, as it sounded way too low for a new tire and the labor. The tire shop just asked her to pay $35, though, and the employees wished her luck with her pregnancy.
“I was in shock and by this point, flooded by hormones and a lot of emotions,” Halter said. “If it were not for them (W&W Tires), I wouldn’t have been able to drive to Bolivar or anywhere on the spare I had within that very hour, not knowing how fast this baby would, or that she was even, coming at all.”
When Halter finally reached work, she said she started to feel a terrible pain and thought she had accidentally set off labor. She messaged Parish that it might be time for the baby to come. Parish had just arrived home after work, and he turned around to go back to Lebanon to pick up Halter and drive her to Bolivar.
Halter said she tried going into work between the pain, but as soon as she walked in, she told her co-workers it was time for the baby to come. Halter called Parish, who was already on his way. Parish met up with Halter down the road, and he then started driving Halter toward Bolivar.
Driving to Bolivar
Halter said she had started having contractions instantly and not even two minutes apart.
“We would not have been surprised at a fast labor, but I skipped right through into delivering,” Halter said.
By the time the couple reached Buffalo, they had notified the hospital they were on their way and in labor. In Buffalo, Halter said, she started to deliver the baby in the passenger seat of the car, so Parish called 911 for assistance. Dispatchers directed the couple to the Mercy ambulance building by Corner Drug Store on Mo. 32.
“Thank God we did just in time,” Halter said.
The couple pulled into the parking lot of the ambulance building, and emergency medical technicians came out to assist Halter out of the car. Halter said her water broke in the car as the EMTs were starting to transition her into the ambulance.
Halter said she already had taken her pants off, and the EMTs cut off remaining clothing articles that were obstructing delivery. She was put into the ambulance, and Parish followed behind in the car, which was packed with things they needed for the baby.
“We immediately hit 32 Highway toward Bolivar, but I had already started to deliver, and the gentleman not driving was incredible and stayed calm and had the driver pull over when he realized the baby could not wait to reach the hospital and had to emergency deliver,” Halter said. “We actually delivered on 32 Highway as there was literally no time in pulling completely over in the café-gas station parking lot. Both men stayed calm and gave us the safest delivery I could have gotten outside of hospital care.”
Lyra Onni Parish was born at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, on Mo. 32 near the Route 32 Cafe and 32 Whistle Stop gas station in Halfway.
Halter said Parish immediately jumped in the ambulance when it stopped, and the EMTs let Parish cut the umbilical cord. The EMTs made sure there were no medical concerns, cleaned the baby off, and got her crying and full of color immediately, Halter said.
Halter and Parish said they were impressed at how calmly and quickly the EMTs acted in delivering the baby.
“The EMTs were calm while we were freaking out,” Halter said. “I thought I was dying, basically.”
“I was scared to death,” Parish said.
Halter said after Parish cut the cord, he got back in the car and everyone flew to the hospital. Halter was still in quite a bit of pain and could not physically hold her daughter. She said the EMT in the back of the ambulance with her held the newborn from the moment of delivery all the way to the hospital room.
Unreal experience
Halter said she appreciated that the EMTs did not just drop her off at the hospital before continuing on their shift. Instead, they personally wheeled her through the whole hospital to the labor and delivery area. They then weighed the baby, took her vitals and finished cleaning her up.
“They did not stop until they had her completely taken care of,” Halter said. “We wanted to thank them so, so much for making sure nothing bad happened and for delivering our daughter in the craziest of places and doing it safely. Had we not had them and my husband had to deliver in our car, I could only imagine how bad it could have been and dangerous.”
Halter said the EMTs said it made their day to deliver the baby.
Neither Halter nor Parish managed to get the EMTs’ names on the day their daughter was born, but the two men have since been identified as Mark Amorose of Everton and Jon Shikles of Bolivar.
Characteristically humble, both men said they were happy everything went as smoothly as it did. Amorose, operations supervisor at Buffalo EMS, said everything went “like clockwork,” and he said Halter and Parish made a good decision to seek help instead of continuing on to Bolivar on their own.
Amorose said he has helped deliver several babies during his career, though for Shikles, this was his first time.
“It went a lot faster than I expected,” Shikles said. “Everything went perfectly textbook.”
Halter, originally from Colorado and an alumna of Buffalo High School, said the experience was unreal.
“You can’t pay me to do it ever again,” she said. “But I’m just glad she’s (Lyra) here.”
Parish, a Dallas County native and also an alumnus of BHS, said Lyra had her own plan that day.
“It was definitely not how we imagined it to go,” he said. “It was meant to happen the way it did. A lot of people had a hand in it.”
The delivery on Mo. 32 in Halfway was enough excitement for their lifetimes, Halter and Parish said.
“We’re not having anymore (children). This is it,” Halter said.
Halter and Parish joked that for all the thrills Lyra provided when she entered the world, no one would know it now by looking at her.
“All she does is sleep,” Halter said. “For such an exciting entrance, she just sleeps.”
Both Halter and Lyra have received clean bills of health, Halter said.
“Thank you to all the real-life superheroes, especially those EMTs,” Halter said. “If anything, I feel her (Lyra’s) birth story is just one big example of ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ or in this case, help give birth to one.”
