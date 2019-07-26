Lebanon’s Kris Jackson took his sixth consecutive win at Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday, July 20.
Jackson led for the entirety of the 25-lap USRA B-Mod feature, the headliner on a Veterans and Military Appreciation Night edition of the Weekly Racing Series program, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
Also picking up feature wins were Kaeden Cornell (ULMA Late Models), Toby Ott (Street Stocks) and Ryan Middaugh ( USRA Modifieds), according to the release.
Jackson said in the release he’s enjoying the roll he's been on with feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway, which stretches back to May.
This one, he said, was even sweeter.
"This one's for Jim Ruble," Jackson said in the release.
Ruble, a legendary Ozarks engine builder, returned to the speedway after a recent stroke. Ruble and wife, Sally, joined the celebration in victory lane.
"We freshened up the top end of this motor together at my shop this week. I'm really thankful for what Jim and Sally do for me," Jackson said in the release. "He builds an unbelievable motor and tonight proved it."
Jackson and JC Morton — both former USRA Modified National Champions — started on the front row. Morton used the high side and Jackson the low groove as they dueled in the first five laps, with Jackson narrowly holding the lead, according to the release.
Jackson began to gradually pull away, opening a three-second margin by lap 10, according to the release. Behind, Ryan Gillmore passed Morton to slot into second.
Jackson compiled a 5.1-second cushion over the field when the race's lone caution waved just as he was about to take the white flag. The driver fended off Gillmore and Morton once again to finish about six car-lengths clear of Gillmore, with Morton third. Andy Bryant took fourth.
Cornell cruises to ULMA Late Model win
Starting on the front row, Kaeden Cornell set a blistering pace and led all 20 laps in a caution-free ULMA feature.
The 18-year-old from Willard finished 4.15 seconds ahead of runner-up Larry Ferris, with Aaron Marrant finishing third and Johnny Fennewald fourth. Cornell cut into the points lead of Fennewald, who began the night 15 points ahead.
"That race track was always perfect. It had some slick, it had some rough and it had some grip to it," Cornell said in the release. "That's what it's all about, right there."
Cornell won for the third time this season at Lucas Oil Speedway, according to the release.
He finished 15th in the Late Models at last week’s CMH Diamond Nationals, which proved to be a confidence booster.
"Running with those big guys last week, that was a huge help,” Cornell said in the release. “Those guys, they teach you a lot.”
Ott makes it four in Street Stocks
Season points leader Toby Ott picked up his fourth feature win in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks division, moving from a fourth-starting position and into the lead early, the release stated.
In a race plagued by a rash of early cautions, Ott slipped past Cody Frazon for the lead on lap four. The Wheatland resident was able to hold on the rest of the way, finishing 1.8 seconds ahead of Frazon, the release stated.
"I was really fortunate to get up there like I did," Ott said in the release. "I really thought I had my work cut way out for me tonight. Most of those guys up in front of me, they're already feature winners this year.”
James Flood advanced from fifth to finish third. Marc Carter took fourth.
Middaugh scores first
Ryan Middaugh of Fulton took command on lap five and went on to earn the USRA Modified feature win. It was his first triumph of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Middaugh finished 1.14 seconds clear of runner-up Kyle Thompson, according to the release. Chase Domer was third, and Chase Jones finished fourth.
"We've been coming here for a couple of years now," Middaugh said in the release. "We've been getting better and better.”
Middaugh started fourth and dueled with front-row starters Thompson and Jones early before taking the lead for good after passing Jones to complete lap five.
Domer was the race's biggest mover, advancing from 12th to third by the finish.
